ATLANTA – Unlike the National Championship in Los Angeles, the College Football Playoff semifinals are designed for players to have a little bit of fun in the rub up their games.

For coaches like Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Ohio State’s Ryan Day, it’s a delicate balance between preparation and the players' well-earned bowl rewards.

After all, there’s a trip to the national championship at stake.

Earning a spot against the winner of Michigan-TCU is the focus for both teams, but the opportunity to get out and experience a little of what the bowl has to offer isn’t necessarily a bad thing, either.

“The playoff and the meaning of the game is important to them too, but you have to balance the two,” Smart said. “You've got to make sure your players understand this is my off time and they have activities that are scheduled, but we also are here for a purpose, and it's a business trip. It's not just a joy trip. The balance of those two is important.

"I look forward to the activities. We had them last year at the Orange Bowl. It's important to get your mind off of the game at times, and those activities allow you to do that.”

Both teams have plenty on their respective plates.

Following a tour later today at the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday, Tuesday will include a visit to Scottish Rite Hospital, along with a visit to the Martin Luther King Historical site.

Wednesday will include an outing to the Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Amusement Center.

“I definitely want to say we appreciate the Chick-Fil-A Bowl for giving us an opportunity to do all these great things,” center Sedrick Van Pran said. “But with all due respect to them, ultimately, we do want to focus on the game and make sure that we're staying focused. But I think it will be good for some of the guys to get an hour or two away and relax but ultimately knowing what our goal is.”

Still, Van Pran said he will allow himself to enjoy the trip, even if he can’t find a go-kart big enough for him to sit in.

“That’s a good question,” laughed Van Pran. “I'm probably already expecting that, to be honest. I've never gotten to do go-karts just because they've always been too small, so I'm kind of expecting that.”

During the week, both teams will have five friendly competitions throughout the week, including a football version of Family Feud.

“The merger is unique between CFP, the playoff games, and the bowl games, because the bowl games have their traditions, have their beliefs, have their sponsors, and those traditions are very important to the bowls,” Smart said. “I mean, any of the playoff games that you can play in, even though they're rotating, they have bowl traditions. I went to those bowl games as a coach or a player a long time ago, and they started those traditions. So those traditions are important to them.”

Van Pran said just don’t forget the reason everyone is there.

“I think the biggest thing I've been trying to stress to everyone is the use of your time. It can really get away from you,” he said. “You kind of think we're in a hotel, it's not typical just everyday schedule, just meetings, and practice. But you really have to use your time wisely and understand that you're there for a reason because before you know it, the game will be there.”