Injury Update

ATLANTA - Kirby Smart gave the same answer he’s given since Georgia’s SEC Championship win over LSU as it pertains to the status of wide receiver Ladd McConkey (knee) and right tackle Warren McClendon for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State. “We’re excited to get those guys, hopefully back, and we'll see how they do this week.” Smart said during a Zoom teleconference Monday afternoon. McConkey, who appeared to tweak his knee late in the game against the Tigers, has been running, as the Bulldogs have preferred to rest him in hopes of having him ready for Saturday. McClendon too appeared to tweak his knee in the second half against LSU. If McClendon is unable to go, sophomore Amarius Mims is expected to slide over to right tackle. McConkey led the Bulldog wide receivers with 51 catches for 675 yards and six touchdowns. Even if McConkey is limited, the Bulldogs will play the game with the knowledge that wide receiver AD Mitchell (high ankle sprain) is as healthy as he’s been since before suffering the injury in Week 2 against Samford. Mitchell played 15 snaps against LSU and threw a two-point conversion to Darnell Washington in the SEC Championship to account for the final 50-30 score.

Kirby Smart did not have any new news on Ladd McConkey or Warren McClendon. (Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications)

Smart on new wide receiver additions

Smart did not have a lot to say when asked about new wide receivers Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett who joined the team from the transfer portal on Friday. ‘We knew about those kids coming out of high school, think a lot of them,” Smart said. “They performed at a high level in our conference, and I think they'll challenge and compete with the rest of our roster and be competitive wideouts, which is important in this conference.” Thomas caught 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns last year for Mississippi State, while Lovett comes from Missouri where he caught 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter was asked to give his take on his two new teammates, who will join the program in January. “Both of those guys are pretty good players. Both are explosive with big catch radiuses,” Lassiter said. “They'll be pretty good additions to our team next year. But right now, I'm focused on what's important now.

Stroud was almost a Bulldog

Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud revealed recently that he almost committed to Georgia before settling on Ohio State. Smart remembers the in-home visit well. “I loved his mom, man. What a tremendous woman. She's awesome,” Smart said. “Went all the way across the country and got to sit in his home and visit with him. He has a really good disposition about him. He's not real high, not real low, not real emotional. He keeps a really level head, which to me at quarterback is one of the No. 1 qualities you can find.” Stroud made an official visit to Georgia before making his decision a final one. “He came on a visit to our place as well and got to see him at the Heisman. He's just matured,” Smart said. “To see him grow, he's always had tremendous arm strength and touch and velocity on throws, but he's become a complete quarterback there in their system.”

More from Kirby Smart/players