UGASports - The Daily Recap: Cincinnati's 'calm and poised' quarterback

Here is the Dec. 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Cincinnati’s ‘calm and poised’ quarterback

Anthony Dasher spoke with BearcatReport.com’s Jason Stamm about Friday’s Peach Bowl between Georgia and Cincinnati. Stamm believes the Bearcats have enough on both sides of the ball to hang with the Bulldogs and was particularly complimentary of quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Ridder has a chance to be among the first 10 quarterbacks selected in this year’s NFL draft if he chooses to declare.

“Ridder is so calm and poised,” Stamm said. “That wasn't always the case. Temple rattled him two years ago, and UCF did as well. You saw it with Memphis last year. But in his third year as the starter, he's shown so much more maturity and growth. Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli, a former Bearcats quarterback himself, deserves a ton of credit. He's really worked with calming Ridder down and having him go through his progressions, standing tall in the pocket and waiting for his targets to get open or taking off.

“Ridder has some wheels. You probably saw that best in UC's win at SMU, when he had a 91-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He had 179 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in that game.”

No surgery for Vandagriff

Incoming Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff will not need surgery to repair a torn posterior cruciate ligament, his father told UGASports.com on Wednesday.

Greg Vandagriff, who is also the head coach at state champion Prince Avenue Christian School, said his son will spend the next few weeks rehabbing the injury.

“They (UGA and its director of sports medicine, Ron Courson) said PCL surgery does not always produce great results and they have found that rehab and strengthening the quad and knee is more effective,” Greg Vandagriff said. “He will have a brace fitted and removed when he is completely cleared.”

Brock Vandagriff is expected to be ready for spring practice.

Season snap counts

Trent Smallwood went through the season snap counts, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, to see how much playing time each UGA player received.

When it came to running back, Zamir White saw 38 percent of the offense’s snaps, with James Cook getting 28 percent of the share. At receiver, Jermaine Burton led the way by playing 72 percent of the offense’s snaps. On defense, cornerback Tyson Campbell saw the most playing time by being on the field for 87 percent of the unit’s snaps.

UGA could be the team to beat for M’bake

Georgia just might be the team to beat for class of 2022 receiver Sam M’bake (Brookwood/Snellville).

“Me and Georgia, we have a really good relationship,” M’bake told Josh Helmholdt. “They are only 45 minutes down the road. Athens is home, but at the same time my whole recruitment is still open.”

Helping matters is the fact that M’bake has a lot of friends on the Georgia roster, including Vandagriff, George Pickens, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Jermaine Burton, Amarius Mims, Lovasea Carroll and David Daniel.

What might work against Georgia is that M’bake is in no rush to make a final decision, which could give other teams plenty of time to refine their recruiting pitches.

“I am going to commit at the All-American Bowl my senior year, Jan. 2, 2022,” he said.

Back in black