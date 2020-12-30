Quarterback Brock Vandagriff will not have to undergo surgery to repair his torn posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), his father and Prince Avenue head coach Greg Vandagriff confirmed Wednesday to UGASports.

Instead, the younger Vandagriff will spend the upcoming weeks rehabbing and strengthening his right knee, which the five-star performer played on for most of the season while leading Prince Avenue to the Class A Private state title on Monday.

“They (UGA and its director of sports medicine, Ron Courson) said PCL surgery does not always produce great results and they have found that rehab and strengthening the quad and knee is more effective,” Greg Vandagriff said. “He will have a brace fitted and removed when he is completely cleared.”

Brock Vandagriff is expected to be ready for the start of spring practice, which is obviously great news for the Bulldogs and offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who spoke about the incoming freshman on Tuesday.

“It's one thing being around him—for a young man, he loves to compete. He loves football. He loves the weight room. He played through the back half of their year with an issue with his knee. That is resolved,” Monken said. “You talk about someone who obviously, his dad being a coach, has been around it his whole life. His sisters are athletic and competitive. You just love that about him, how much he enjoys the process of being a really good player, (how he) loves competing. To me that is probably the biggest thing is, he's a competitive joker.”

For the year, Vandagriff threw for 4,169 yards and 46 touchdowns. He also rushed for 505 yards and 17 scores.