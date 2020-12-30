UGASports - Snap Count: Regular Season

Snap Count: Regular Season
Our analyst Trent Smallwood joins Pro Football Focus to offer how many plays, and what percentage of the games, each Georgia participant amassed throughout the 2020 regular season.
**Bold and italics shows players that have entered the transfer portal or opted out of the bowl game.
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Stetson Bennett
|
179
|
189
|
368 (57%)
|
JT Daniels
|
91
|
100
|
191 (30%)
|
D'Wan Mathis
|
43
|
37
|
80 (12%)
|
Carson Beck
|
0
|
5
|
5 (1%)
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Zamir White
|
98
|
146
|
244 (38%)
|
James Cook
|
124
|
56
|
180 (28%)
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
66
|
52
|
118 (18%)
|
Kendall Milton
|
18
|
40
|
58 (9%)
|
Daijun Edwards
|
15
|
43
|
58 (9%)
|
Prather Hudson
|
0
|
3
|
3 (1%)
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Jermaine Burton
|
247
|
213
|
464 (72%)
|
George Pickens
|
239
|
195
|
434 (67%)
|
Kearis Jackson
|
214
|
136
|
350 (54%)
|
Demetris Robertson
|
59
|
71
|
130 (20%)
|
Marcus Rosemey-Jacksaint
|
39
|
76
|
115 (18%)
|
Matt Landers
|
62
|
48
|
110 (17%)
|
Jaylen Johnson
|
19
|
26
|
45 (7%)
|
Trey Blount
|
4
|
34
|
38 (6%)
|
Justin Robinson
|
3
|
4
|
7 (1%)
|
Arian Smith
|
2
|
1
|
3 (1%)
|
John FitzPatrick
|
129
|
175
|
304 (47%)
|
Darnell Washington
|
120
|
164
|
284 (44%)
|
Tre' McKitty
|
102
|
143
|
245 (38%)
|
Brett Seither
|
3
|
11
|
14 (2%)
|Player
|Pass
|Run
|Overall (%)
|
Justin Shaffer
|
308
|
301
|
609 (95%)
|
Jamaree Salyer
|
303
|
292
|
595 (92%)
|
Trey Hill
|
273
|
262
|
535 (83%)
|
Ben Cleveland
|
283
|
248
|
531 (82%)
|
Warren McClendon
|
270
|
257
|
527 (82%)
|
Warren Ericson
|
69
|
114
|
183 (28%)
|
Owen Condon
|
40
|
53
|
93 (14%)
|
Xavier Truss
|
13
|
49
|
62 (10%)
|
Broderick Jones
|
1
|
24
|
25 (8%)
|
Sedrick Van Pran
|
1
|
24
|
25 (8%)
|
Clay Webb
|
1
|
24
|
25 (8%)
|
Tate Ratledge
|
0
|
7
|
7 (1%)
|
Netori Johnson
|
3
|
4
|
7 (1%)
|Player
|Run
|Pass
|Overall (%)
|
Devonte Wyatt
|
163
|
194
|
357 (58%)
|
Malik Herring
|
129
|
181
|
310 (50%)
|
Jalen Carter
|
89
|
167
|
256 (41%)
|
Travon Walker
|
59
|
141
|
200 (32%)
|
Jordan Davis
|
92
|
99
|
191 (31%)
|
Julian Rochester
|
41
|
42
|
83 (13%)
|
Zion Logue
|
34
|
36
|
70 (11%)
|
Nazir Stackhouse
|
3
|
10
|
66 (11%)
|
Tramel Walthour
|
7
|
3
|
65 (11%)
|
Warren Brinson
|
0
|
3
|
64 (10%)
|
Bill Norton
|
7
|
10
|
17 (3%)
|
Tymon Mitchell
|
7
|
3
|
10 (2%)
|Player
|Run
|Pass
|Overall (%)
|
Nakobe Dean
|
173
|
297
|
470 (76%)
|
Azeez Ojulari
|
125
|
204
|
329 (53%)
|
Monty Rice
|
119
|
183
|
302 (49%)
|
Quay Walker
|
131
|
146
|
277 (45%)
|
Jermaine Johnson
|
78
|
111
|
189 (31%)
|
Nolan Smith
|
63
|
96
|
159 (26%)
|
Adam Anderson
|
21
|
90
|
111 (18%)
|
Channing Tindall
|
27
|
43
|
70 (11%)
|
Robert Beal
|
10
|
19
|
29 (5%)
|
Nate McBride
|
9
|
17
|
26 (4%)
|
Rian Davis
|
8
|
3
|
11 (2%)
|
Trezman Marshall
|
2
|
5
|
7 (1%)
|Player
|Run
|Pass
|Overall (%)
|
Tyson Campbell
|
210
|
326
|
536 (87%)
|
Eric Stokes
|
193
|
308
|
501 (81%)
|
Lewis Cine
|
179
|
307
|
486 (79%)
|
Chris Smith
|
123
|
227
|
350 (57%)
|
Tyrique Stevenson
|
108
|
239
|
347 (56%)
|
Richard LeCounte
|
117
|
165
|
282 (46%)
|
Mark Webb
|
77
|
203
|
280 (45%)
|
DJ Daniel
|
43
|
97
|
140 (23%)
|
Major Burns
|
31
|
47
|
78 (13%)
|
William Poole
|
12
|
28
|
40 (6%)
|
Latavious Brini
|
14
|
22
|
36 (6%)
|
Ameer Speed
|
11
|
21
|
32 (5%)
|
Jalen Kimber
|
7
|
16
|
23 (4%)
|
Daran Branch
|
4
|
5
|
9 (1%)