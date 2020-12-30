 UGASports - Snap Count: Regular Season
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-30 11:41:30 -0600') }} football

Snap Count: Regular Season

Trent Smallwood
@SmallwoodTrent

Our analyst Trent Smallwood joins Pro Football Focus to offer how many plays, and what percentage of the games, each Georgia participant amassed throughout the 2020 regular season.

**Bold and italics shows players that have entered the transfer portal or opted out of the bowl game.

Quarterback (4 Played)
Player Pass Run Overall (%)

Stetson Bennett

179

189

368 (57%)

JT Daniels

91

100

191 (30%)

D'Wan Mathis

43

37

80 (12%)

Carson Beck

0

5

5 (1%)
Offensive Snaps=644
Running Back (6 Played)
Player Pass Run Overall (%)

Zamir White

98

146

244 (38%)

James Cook

124

56

180 (28%)

Kenny McIntosh

66

52

118 (18%)

Kendall Milton

18

40

58 (9%)

Daijun Edwards

15

43

58 (9%)

Prather Hudson

0

3

3 (1%)
Offensive Snaps=644
Wide Receiver/Tight End (14 Played)
Player Pass Run Overall (%)

Jermaine Burton

247

213

464 (72%)

George Pickens

239

195

434 (67%)

Kearis Jackson

214

136

350 (54%)

Demetris Robertson

59

71

130 (20%)

Marcus Rosemey-Jacksaint

39

76

115 (18%)

Matt Landers

62

48

110 (17%)

Jaylen Johnson

19

26

45 (7%)

Trey Blount

4

34

38 (6%)

Justin Robinson

3

4

7 (1%)

Arian Smith

2

1

3 (1%)

John FitzPatrick

129

175

304 (47%)

Darnell Washington

120

164

284 (44%)

Tre' McKitty

102

143

245 (38%)

Brett Seither

3

11

14 (2%)
Offensive Snaps=644
Offensive Line (13 Played)
Player Pass Run Overall (%)

Justin Shaffer

308

301

609 (95%)

Jamaree Salyer

303

292

595 (92%)

Trey Hill

273

262

535 (83%)

Ben Cleveland

283

248

531 (82%)

Warren McClendon

270

257

527 (82%)

Warren Ericson

69

114

183 (28%)

Owen Condon

40

53

93 (14%)

Xavier Truss

13

49

62 (10%)

Broderick Jones

1

24

25 (8%)

Sedrick Van Pran

1

24

25 (8%)

Clay Webb

1

24

25 (8%)

Tate Ratledge

0

7

7 (1%)

Netori Johnson

3

4

7 (1%)
Offensive Snaps=644
Defensive Line (12 Played)
Player Run Pass Overall (%)

Devonte Wyatt

163

194

357 (58%)

Malik Herring

129

181

310 (50%)

Jalen Carter

89

167

256 (41%)

Travon Walker

59

141

200 (32%)

Jordan Davis

92

99

191 (31%)

Julian Rochester

41

42

83 (13%)

Zion Logue

34

36

70 (11%)

Nazir Stackhouse

3

10

66 (11%)

Tramel Walthour

7

3

65 (11%)

Warren Brinson

0

3

64 (10%)

Bill Norton

7

10

17 (3%)

Tymon Mitchell

7

3

10 (2%)
Defensive Snaps=619
Linebacker (11 Played)
Player Run Pass Overall (%)

Nakobe Dean

173

297

470 (76%)

Azeez Ojulari

125

204

329 (53%)

Monty Rice

119

183

302 (49%)

Quay Walker

131

146

277 (45%)

Jermaine Johnson

78

111

189 (31%)

Nolan Smith

63

96

159 (26%)

Adam Anderson

21

90

111 (18%)

Channing Tindall

27

43

70 (11%)

Robert Beal

10

19

29 (5%)

Nate McBride

9

17

26 (4%)

Rian Davis

8

3

11 (2%)

Trezman Marshall

2

5

7 (1%)
Defensive Snaps=619
Defensive Back (14 Played)
Player Run Pass Overall (%)

Tyson Campbell

210

326

536 (87%)

Eric Stokes

193

308

501 (81%)

Lewis Cine

179

307

486 (79%)

Chris Smith

123

227

350 (57%)

Tyrique Stevenson

108

239

347 (56%)

Richard LeCounte

117

165

282 (46%)

Mark Webb

77

203

280 (45%)

DJ Daniel

43

97

140 (23%)

Major Burns

31

47

78 (13%)

William Poole

12

28

40 (6%)

Latavious Brini

14

22

36 (6%)

Ameer Speed

11

21

32 (5%)

Jalen Kimber

7

16

23 (4%)

Daran Branch

4

5

9 (1%)
Defensive Snaps=619
