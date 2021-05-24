The Daily Recap: Chaz Chambliss is carving out an early role

Here is the May 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Early impact freshmen

Over the weekend, Anthony Dasher wrote about six true freshmen—three on offense and three on defense—who could play early and have an immediate impact in 2021.

Five of the six were players who have been extensively written about. However, there was one Dasher wrote about who stood out since he hasn’t been talked about that much.

That would be linebacker Chaz Chambliss, who may find it hard to carve out a lot of reps on defense behind such quality players as Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson. However, Chambliss is expected to have a significant role on special teams, which is a great way for freshmen to get on the field and impress the coaching staff.

“Seeing Chambliss’ name may surprise you. After all, Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson will no doubt receive much of the snaps at outside linebacker. But Chambliss has impressed,” Dasher wrote. “We started hearing buzz about his name midway through camp, and he actually started for the Red team squad (second-team defense). Another player we almost went with is linebacker Smael Mondon, who might be tough keeping off the field in third-down situations.

“However, we went decided to go with Chambliss, who will see a lot of action on special teams as he possesses that hard-nose, lunch pail mentality that Smart absolutely craves. He was relentless in rushing the passer in the G-Day game, demonstrating a motor that will suit him well on special teams.”

The other two freshmen on defense were defensive backs Nyland Green and David Daniel. Although Ameer Speed, Jalen Kimber and Kelee Ringo ended the spring as Georgia’s top three cornerbacks, Green should have a chance to compete and earn a rotational spot by the end of the preseason. Daniel had an excellent spring and is competing for one of the second-team safety spots, which could earn him rotational time if he’s able to move far enough the depth chart.

On offense, Dasher singled out receiver Adonai Mitchell, tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims as three who could play early. Entering the spring, Bowers and Mims were certainly considered players who had a chance to earn that distinction.

Mitchell’s performance at the G-Day Game opened some eyes with the potential he might offer as a true freshman.

“You have to be careful sometimes about heaping too much praise on spring game heroes like Mitchell,” Dasher wrote. “Remember Jonathan Rumph? Certainly, you do. However, one cannot ignore the impact Mitchell made at G-Day when he caught at team-high seven passes for 105 yards and a score. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, we started hearing rumblings about Mitchell midway through spring practice. None other than quarterback JT Daniels mentioned the receiver during his first Zoom session with reporters, and Mitchell did not disappoint once we saw him in action.

‘Not only did he appear to run effective routes, but Mitchell showed he knows how to use his body effectively, coming down with a pair of back-shoulder catches, a staple play in Todd Monken’s offense. With George Pickens likely out for the year, the Bulldogs need all the weapons at wide receiver they can muster. It would appear Mitchell has placed himself in position to get some passes thrown his way.”

UGASports Live Call-In Show

If you missed Sunday night’s UGASports Live Call-In Show, re-live Paul Maharry and Trent Smallwood breaking down the latest with the Bulldogs below.