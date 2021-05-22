Top 3 Impact True Freshmen: Offense

For purposes of this article, we will separate the true freshmen from the redshirt freshmen before moving on to the sophomores, juniors and ultimately seniors who will make up Georgia’s 2021 squad.

We’ll start with the true freshmen on offense. Although Georgia is blessed to have a lot of talent and experience on the offensive side, there are three youngsters who caught our eye, ones we believe will have an opportunity to see the field sooner rather than later.

Today, we start a series taking a look at what three players, offensive and defensive, from each class who we think will make the biggest impact for the Bulldogs this fall.

The September 4 season-opener in Clemson is only about four months away.

It’s never too early to start taking a closer look and predicting what Georgia players will make the biggest impact this fall.

WR Adonai Mitchell: You have to be careful sometimes about heaping too much praise on sprig game heroes like Mitchell. Remember Jonathan Rumph? Certainly, you do.

However, one cannot ignore the impact Mitchell made at G-Day when he caught at team-high seven passe for 105 yards and a score.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, we started hearing rumblings about Mitchell midway through spring practice. None other than quarterback JT Daniels mentioned the receiver during his first Zoom session with reporters, and Mitchell did not disappoint once we saw him in action.

Not only did he appear to run effective routes, but Mitchell showed he knows how to use his body effectively, coming down with a pair of back-shoulder catches, a staple play in Todd Monken’s offense.

With George Pickens likely out for the year, the Bulldogs need all the weapons at wide receiver they can muster. It would appear Mitchell has placed himself in position to get some passes thrown his way.

TE Brock Bowers: Bowers is another player we started to hear considerable buzz about early into spring. It was more than buzz really. It was a flood.

Bowers, who also played running back, linebacker and returned kicks in high school, displayed that athleticism during an impressive G-Day outing. We are hearing Monken has much more in store for the youngsters from Napa.

Along with Jon FitzPatrick and Darnell Washington, the addition of Bowers has the potential to make the tight end position a key part of the offense this fall. Look for Monken to take advantage of Bowers’ athleticism in a myriad of ways.

OL Amarius Mims: Jim Donnan and Cole Cubelic agree. Mims is physically one of the more impressive looking freshmen you’re going to see.

The young man from Cochran has All-SEC and first-round NFL Draft pick written all over him. You don’t have to be Mysterio the Magnificent to predict you’re looking at Georgia’s future starter at left tackle.

How quickly that comes about remains the question. Based on what we saw during G-Day, it appears Xavier Truss has the edge to be the starter at left tackle, but Kirby Smart has also made it clear that all options remain on the table and the competition to see who starts at all positions on the offensive line will continue well into fall camp.

Sitting here today, it is a little hard to fathom Mims getting the Sept. 4 start against Clemson. Afterall, Georgia has only had one true freshman start the season at left tackle in the past 14 seasons (Trinton Sturdivant in 2007). Might Smart and position coach Matt Luke look to break Mims in at another spot, right tackle for example?

Whatever happens, Mims is going to have a role on Georgia’s offensive line this year. He may not start right away but look out moving forward. This young man is going to be a star.

