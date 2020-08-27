UGASports - The Daily Recap: CB leaves program, assistants' salaries revealed

Here is the Aug. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Branch leaves team

Cornerback Daran Branch is no longer with the UGA football team, UGASports.com confirmed Wednesday evening. Multiple sources stated that Branch actually left the program a month ago.

Branch was a late addition to Georgia’s class of 2020 as he flipped from Ole Miss on national signing day last February. With Branch’s departure, Georgia is now down to 87 players on scholarship for the upcoming season.

Contract info

Per Anthony Dasher, via the state’s Freedom of Information Act:

Matt Luke’s contract will run through 2023 and he will make $900,000 per season.

Scott Cochran is operating on a two-year deal. His 2020 salary is $550,000 and his 2021 salary is $575,000.

Monken’s impressions

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken offered some first impressions of players now that he’s been able to work with them in person over the past month. That stated, Monken said he’ll have a better feel after Saturday’s scrimmage.

Among the receivers, two players have stood out to Monken.

“I know (Demetrius Robertson) is one of our older players, but from a developmental standpoint,” Monken said. “But I think players like Tommy Bush and some of our older guys will push for playing time.

“Kearis Jackson has been a relative surprise in terms of his consistency and the ways he has played and developed,” Monken said. “That’s what we’re paid to do. We are paid to recruit talented players and then develop them and maximize their measurable skill sets. That’s what coaching is and utilizing what they bring to the table."

Georgia leads for Meeks

After a stellar performance against Hoover, which included 13 catches for 233 yards and three touchdowns, receiver Jackson Meeks (Central High/Phenix City, Ala.) was extended an offer by UGA.

A three-star prospect, Georgia immediately jumped to the top of the list.

Per Jake Reuse’s story:

"Coach [Cortez] Hankton hit me up Saturday and said he liked my game, and we talked throughout the weekend," Meeks said. "Then, he offered today (Tuesday). He said he likes my explosiveness and hands, and my frame fits in with receivers they have. I like Coach Hankton a lot. He seems like a real cool guy, and I can learn a lot from him."

That budding relationship helped to vault the Dawgs up Meeks' list quickly.

"Georgia is definitely my top offer right now," Meeks said. "I love the fan base. They're a real die hard fan base. I'm just focused on winning a ring right now, but Georgia is my top school as of now."

Perry has options

Four-star defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry (Park Crossing/Montgomery, Ala.) has a lot of interest from schools across the country. Georgia is among the schools recruiting him hard. Others include Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, USC and UCLA.

"I am looking for a winning program that runs a defense that I will fit in at,” Perry told Chad Simmons. “I want to go somewhere that will use me right, will put me into a defensive scheme were I can be successful and things like that. I want to play for a coach with a winning mentality, I want to play with players who want to win and those things are important to me.

