While much of Tuesday’s Zoom call with Todd Monken focused on the quarterbacks, Georgia’s first-year offensive coordinator did offer some initial observations regarding some of the other talented players that he has on hand.

Although Monken admitted he will have a better idea about some following Saturday’s first scrimmage, several are already catching his eye.

That is particularly true at wide receiver, where finding depth behind George Pickens and Demetris Robertson is one of the camp’s bigger storylines.

"This is a group of talented guys who have truly been a joy to work with. They’re excited about the opportunities they have in front of them,” Monken said. “We’re still relatively young with certain guys we’re counting on, like George (Pickens) and some of the incoming freshmen, and even some of the older guys who still have work to do as developmental players who need the reps; guys like Matt Landers, Demetris Robertson.”

Those were not the only receivers broached by Monken.

Although Dominick Blaylock (ACL) as of the start of camp was still not cleared for contact per head coach Kirby Smart, two other Bulldog returnees were mentioned by Monken as players he expects to contribute.

One is redshirt sophomore Tommy Bush, who despite having just one career catch, is apparently making an impression after overcoming a sports hernia injury that plagued him for most of last year.

The other is redshirt freshman Kearis Jackson.

“Kearis Jackson has been a relative surprise in terms of his consistency and the ways he has played and developed,” Monken said. “That’s what we’re paid to do. We are paid to recruit talented players and then develop them and maximize their measurable skill sets. That’s what coaching is and utilizing what they bring to the table."

Monken said he will have a better idea about his running backs following Saturday’s scrimmage but acknowledged he can some solid work has already been put in.

“It’s hard to say. We really have not had a scrimmage yet. We have hit a little bit. The first day of pads was (Monday). But Zamir (White) I think has had a tremendous off-season, as has James Cook,” Monken said. “Then you consider Kenny McIntosh who came in last year and had a really good start to his career. He is a very versatile player who can do a lot of things running and catching the ball in the backfield, and then Kendall Milton who showed up in the spring and, like a lot of true freshman, you're excited to see.

“But, again, with that position, until you put on the pads, it's hard to really tell. I really like our guys. Daijun (Edwards), as well— I think those five guys are an impressive group.”

On the offensive line, Monken sees a lot of athleticism despite losing Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson, and Solomon Kindley to the NFL. He sounded excited with the players who remain.

“The good news is they're big and athletic. I guess every position likes to be big, fast, physical, smart, and tough. It's everybody's looking for the same guys obviously in this league, you have to guys that are able to move people up front, and still be able to move their feet and be able to pass protect,” he said. “It's a really, really good group. Obviously, we lost several players that either came out early or transferred, but it is not for a lack of talent, it is just a matter of reps, getting our guys in the right spots. We have good looking players as good as anywhere I've been in college, it's impressive and I'm excited to see our players continue to develop.”