UGASports - Daran Branch no longer on team

It appears freshman defensive back Daran Branch is no longer a part of the Georgia football team.



According to published reports, the native of Amite, Lousiana, has already left the program, although in a text, Amite High head coach Zephaniah Powell was unable to confirm, stating that he has had no contact with Branch or UGA.

Nevertheless, multiple UGASports' sources confirm that Branch is no longer part of the team and has actually been gone for the better part of a month.



Dawgnation was the first to report the move.

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound defender, Branch was actually committed to Ole Miss, but changed his mind and flipped to Georgia on national signing day last February.

Assuming Branch does not have a change of heart, that leaves Georgia with 87 players currently on scholarship following the recent transfer of fellow defensive back Divaad Wilson.

More to come.

