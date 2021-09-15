The Daily Recap: Bulldogs remain confident in Jack Podlesny
Here is the Sept. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Vote of confidence for Podlesny
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offered his public support for place-kicker Jack Podlesny, who has missed two field goals in both of the program’s games to start the 2021 season.
Against Clemson, Podlesny missed a 36-yard field goal and followed it with a 32-yard miss late against UAB.
On Tuesday, Smart was asked about Podlesny’s shaky start.
“Yeah, he’s pushing through it. We actually just got off the field today and did field goal periods. I thought he kicked the ball well. We’re always in competition, as you well know. It’s one of those things we’ve got to help him out and push through it,” Smart said. “He’s been really consistent in his career as a starter here. We still believe in him, and we’re going to work through it. I think he’s got a great leg; he’s kicked clutch field goals multiple times, but we’re pushing through it.”
While Smart signaled Podlesny would remain Georgia’s place-kicker, he mentioned both Jared Zirkel and Jake Camarda would continue to see reps at practice.
“Zirkel is out there kicking, and so is Camarda,” Smart said. “Those guys are kicking as well.”
Film don’t lie
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the stellar defensive performance from Georgia’s win over UAB. Rollins went into detail about what transpired on outside linebacker Adam Anderson’s sack, which was his second of the 2021 season.
”Anderson uses his speed and length to get the sack, but the play is made by the defense's second-highest graded player through two weeks, Jalen Carter,” Rollins wrote. “He has taken a definitive leap this season, especially as a pass rusher. In addition to creating opportunities for the edge players with plays like this, Carter himself has six quarterback pressures, including a sack, in his 37 pass rush snaps. Enjoy watching Carter over the next season and a half, as he will likely be a top-20 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.”
Updated cheat sheet
Jed May put together the latest Georgia recruiting cheat sheet, which features the latest with standout receivers Luther Burden (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.) and Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.).
A top three, not a final three
After a conversation with his father, Adam Gorney wrote that defensive lineman Walter Nolen (Powell/Powell, Tenn.) is still a while away from making a final decision. Although Nolen holds a top three of Tennessee, Texas A&M and Georgia, he is not ruling out any other potential suitors at this time.
Rumors vs. Facts
Brown reacts to recent visits
Blayne Gilmer spoke with class of 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.), who visited Georgia’s first two games of the season. Brown was impressed with what he’s seen from the defense and liked the fact that quite a few freshmen are seeing the field early.
