The Daily Recap: Bulldogs remain confident in Jack Podlesny

Here is the Sept. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Vote of confidence for Podlesny

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offered his public support for place-kicker Jack Podlesny, who has missed two field goals in both of the program’s games to start the 2021 season.

Against Clemson, Podlesny missed a 36-yard field goal and followed it with a 32-yard miss late against UAB.

On Tuesday, Smart was asked about Podlesny’s shaky start.

“Yeah, he’s pushing through it. We actually just got off the field today and did field goal periods. I thought he kicked the ball well. We’re always in competition, as you well know. It’s one of those things we’ve got to help him out and push through it,” Smart said. “He’s been really consistent in his career as a starter here. We still believe in him, and we’re going to work through it. I think he’s got a great leg; he’s kicked clutch field goals multiple times, but we’re pushing through it.”

While Smart signaled Podlesny would remain Georgia’s place-kicker, he mentioned both Jared Zirkel and Jake Camarda would continue to see reps at practice.

“Zirkel is out there kicking, and so is Camarda,” Smart said. “Those guys are kicking as well.”