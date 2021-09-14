Sammy Brown is only a sophomore in high school. The young Jefferson Dragon linebacker and running back has already taken Georgia high school football by storm and is helping his team to a dominant start. The Class of 2024 standout attended Georgia's game versus Clemson in Charlotte and was also on hand for Georgia's home opener against UAB.

UGASports spoke with Brown over the weekend and gathered his thoughts on the Georgia program, its vision for him as a prospect, and UGA's play through the first two games of the 2021 season.