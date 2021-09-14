Film Don't Lie: UGA throttles UAB (defense)

Dayne: Two sacks down, 18 to go for Adam Anderson to reach his personal goal. Anderson and Jalen Carter dominate this play from over right tackle and guard. Anderson fakes an edge rush, then switches back behind the carnage created by Carter. Georgia's defensive front is deep and athletic. If the players stay healthy, Georgia can compete with any team in the country.

Brent: Anderson uses his speed and length to get the sack, but the play is made by the defense's second-highest graded player through two weeks, Jalen Carter. He has taken a definitive leap this season, especially as a pass rusher. In addition to creating opportunities for the edge players with plays like this, Carter himself has six quarterback pressures, including a sack, in his 37 pass rush snaps. Enjoy watching Carter over the next season and a half, as he will likely be a top-20 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.