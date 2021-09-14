Film Don't Lie: UGA throttles UAB (defense)
Georgia's defense intimidated UAB's offense. Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video with the data to show you how the Bulldogs did it.
This is Film Don't Lie.
Why they're stars
Dayne: Two sacks down, 18 to go for Adam Anderson to reach his personal goal. Anderson and Jalen Carter dominate this play from over right tackle and guard. Anderson fakes an edge rush, then switches back behind the carnage created by Carter. Georgia's defensive front is deep and athletic. If the players stay healthy, Georgia can compete with any team in the country.
Brent: Anderson uses his speed and length to get the sack, but the play is made by the defense's second-highest graded player through two weeks, Jalen Carter. He has taken a definitive leap this season, especially as a pass rusher. In addition to creating opportunities for the edge players with plays like this, Carter himself has six quarterback pressures, including a sack, in his 37 pass rush snaps. Enjoy watching Carter over the next season and a half, as he will likely be a top-20 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Dayne: Lewis Cine gets credit for this interception, but Christopher Smith or Kelee Ringo would have had it if Cine didn't camp out under it first. This throw was so poor that it feels more like a punt return. Georgia's pressure with Nolan Smith and Nazir Stackhouse spooks the Blazers' quarterback, and he hits the eject button at UAB's own peril.
Brent: As much as the front six has dominated in the first two games, the coverage players are also making more plays on the ball. Last year, the Bulldogs averaged three plays on the ball via an interception or pass-breakup per game. Through two games this season, that number is up to four per game (four interceptions and four pass break-ups). While it doesn't seem like much, if that holds over a hopefully 15-game season, that's a large amount of game-changing play opportunities.
