Adding numbers to the secondary

Georgia bolstered its defensive back depth by bringing in six defensive backs to the position group.

Justyn Rhett, AJ Harris, Joenel Aguero, Chris Peal, Daniel Harris and Kyron Jones all signed with the program on Wednesday. Head coach Kirby Smart said the defensive back room has lacked the necessary depth in recent years, which is why he wanted to bring in such a big class on that front.

"There is no such thing as a cornerback anymore in my mind. There are defensive backs that play everywhere," Smart said. "Football is a matchup game. There's more empty than we've ever seen before. More spread than we've ever seen before. You've got to have slot corners. You've got to have outside corners. You have to have guys that can go inside and play. You have to have guys that can be gunners, guys that can tackle. It's a position that has to develop, has to grow.

"It's one we've been short in that room. I mean, probably the last five years, four years we've been really short in our defensive back rooms. We're trying to manage those numbers."

Smart was asked specifically about AJ Harris, a four-star prospect who is considered the best defensive back out of Alabama in this year's class.

"He loves football," Smart said. "Number one traits you look for now is how much do you love football, how much can you process information, because after you height, weight, jump-test everybody, it becomes what knowledge can you handle in between your ears? I think he is going to excel at that. He takes notes. He's very bright, and he wants it. He's hungry. That's a part I can't coach into him."

Gilbert to transfer

Tight end Arik Gilbert entered the transfer portal and will leave Georgia after two seasons.

Gilbert missed the 2021 campaign due to personal reasons and played in three games during the 2022 season. He caught two passes for 16 yards, which included a 4-yard touchdown against Vanderbilt.

Georgia should still be fine numbers wise at tight end with Gilbert leaving. Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp are definitely back for the 2023 season, with Darnell Washington deciding whether to enter the NFL draft or not. Georgia also added Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie to this year's class at tight end.

