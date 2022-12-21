Freshman KyeRon Lindsay is currently not with the Georgia basketball team, Bulldog head coach Mike White confirmed after Wednesday’s 72-65 win over Chattanooga.

“There’s not a lot I can say, but he’s not with our team currently,” White said. “That’s all I can say about it. I hope you can understand.”

Later, it was confirmed that Lindsay did enter the NCAA transfer portal.

A freshman from Denton, Texas, Lindsay played in 10 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 6.2 points in 19.9 minutes per game.

He recorded a double-double against Miami (Ohio), scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Lindsay last saw action against Notre Dame, scoring four points in 10 minutes.

A graduate of Denton Guyer High, Lindsay was a four-star player his senior year, averaging 23.3 points and 11.1 rebounds.