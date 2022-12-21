Arik Gilbert’s troubled history at Georgia is over.

The former five-star tight end who missed all of the 2021 season and played in just three games this season has entered the NCAA transfer portal, UGASports has confirmed.

Radi Nabulsi reported the news earlier today.

In the three games this season, Gilbert caught just two passes for 16 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown against Vanderbilt. Gilbert has not played since that game against the Commodores on October 15.

The former Marietta standout transferred to Georgia from LSU in the summer of 2021 but did not play for personal reasons.

Because this will be the redshirt junior’s second transfer, he will have to ask for a waiver to be eligible to play next year.

Prior to coming to Athens, Gilbert enjoyed a stellar freshman season for the Tigers in 2020. He was named to the freshman All-SEC Team, as voted by the league’s 14 head coaches, and started all eight games in which he played.

Gilbert caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns. Of his 35 catches, 24 resulted in either a first down or a touchdown.

Even without Gilbert, Georgia’s tight end room still figures to be in excellent shape for 2023.

Although junior Darnell Washington is eligible to leave early for the NFL Draft, Georgia returns Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp. The Bulldogs will also bring freshman Lawson Luckie into the fold after signing Wednesday.