UGASports - The Daily Recap: Brock Vandagriff's standing after G-Day

Here is the April 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Where Vandagriff stands after G-Day

Dayne Young projected where each of the quarterbacks stand on the depth chart at the present time and where they could end up by the 2021 season’s end. Of course, JT Daniels is UGA’s starter this season. As for freshman Brock Vandagriff, Young believes he could see a significant leap as the year progresses.

Right now, Young has Vandagriff, who completed six of nine passes for 47 yards at G-Day, as the team’s fourth quarterback behind QB2 Carson Beck and QB3 Stetson Bennett.

By the end of the year, Young thinks he’ll be standing as Daniels’ primary backup.

“With the experience in this room, there is no reason to rush Vandagriff unless he's playing well enough to compete with Daniels for the starting job,” Young wrote. “That's incredibly unlikely because of his Vandagriff's youth and inexperience (and Daniels' excellence). However, I think Vandagriff has the best tools and skillset of any quarterback on the roster. When we look back at this group in four or five years, I'm predicting Vandagriff will have had the best college career.

“If Daniels is playing, allow Vandagriff to learn and groom him to battle for 2022's starting spot. Should an injury sideline Daniels, Vandagriff has the kind of arm talent to jump (Carson) Beck and (Stetson) Bennett for playing time.”

Washington makes a big move

Tight end Darnell Washington appears poised for a sizable leap as a sophomore.

At the G-Day Game, Washington caught five passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. His highlight came at the expense of safety Dan Jackson, with Washington bouncing off of him on a long 51-yard catch and run.

“You definitely do see a development in him,” Daniels said. “Last year, when you're coming from high school to coach (Todd) Monken’s NFL system in college, there's a shock that hits you right away, just because there's so much to it. You see it this year: He gets the signal, and he knows what he's doing right away. He's not thinking about it like he was last year.”

Walker recaps G-Day visit

Four-star linebacker commit Jalon Walker (Salisbury/Salisbury, N.C.) recapped his G-Day visit on Saturday. He met athlete Cedric Washington (Cedartown/Cedartown, Ga.), athlete Malaki Starks (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.) and defensive tackle Christen Miller (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.) at the scrimmage.

Walker said he liked what he saw from the defense.

"I was just watching the schemes and the linebacker play between the red and black teams," he said. "I thought, overall, the linebackers played well, and I could see myself in the spot of Channing Tindall and sometimes on the edge, in certain game situations."

Turning up the heat on Overton

Georgia is among the teams that have been putting the full court press on defensive end LT Overton (Milton/Milton, Ga.), the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023. Overton said the Bulldogs looked strong up front during the G-Day Game.

“I watched a little bit of their spring game and I’ve been talking to those coaches,” Overton said. “You can just see the huge impact they have at Georgia. I don’t know how to explain it but they clearly know what they’re doing. The defensive line looked pretty good and I like the way they play. Georgia looks pretty solid this year.”

Baseball: Harris steps up

Pitcher Ben Harris has been a nice surprise for Georgia’s bullpen this season. Harris has done a little bit of everything, posting a 3-0 record (with one start) and a save. He’s struck out 38 batters in 22 innings.

“To be honest, it was an unexpected boost,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Our players have seen the last two years how talented he is. He was here last year, but because of the transfer rule. he was unable to play. It’s a shame now that the transfer rule has changed, but he had to sit out a whole year. We saw how talented he was.”

Even Harris didn’t expect to perform this well.

“I think it was a question mark for me, too, because I didn’t really have a lot of experience coming in. I’m just happy to get to play,” Harris said. “I love just coming in, and whatever the coaches need me to do, I’m happy to go in there and do the best that I can.”

