Given they were on opposite teams for Saturday’s G-Day game, quarterback JT Daniels had a different view of tight end Darnell Washington than he ordinarily might.

He no doubt liked what he saw.

Washington led the Black squad in receiving, catching five passes for 84 yards, including a long play of 51 yards and a touchdown grab of 13 yards from Carson Beck. However, the yardage was not the most memorable part of the play.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound sophomore swatting safety Dan Jackson away as if he were a mosquito brought out oohs and aahs from those in attendance.

“You definitely do see a development in him. Last year, when you're coming from high school to a real, coach (Todd) Monken NFL system in college, there's a shock that hits you right away, just because there's so much to it,” Daniels said. “You see it this year: He gets the signal, and he knows what he's doing right away. He's not thinking about it like he was last year.”

Washington played an important yet unheralded role for the Bulldogs as a freshman.

Although he showed big-play potential by catching seven passes for 166 yards, Washington’s ability to use his large frame as an effective run blocker is what coaches put to the most use.

Just ask Auburn after last year's game in Athens.

