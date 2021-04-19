Recent history has proven that championship winners have a dynamic passing attack that stresses defenses in multiple ways. LSU's 2019 team and the 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide both possessed passing offenses among the greatest in the history of college football.

We know the lack of experience on Georgia's offensive line. We also know how injuries have ravaged UGA wide receivers in the last nine months. Should those issues be resolved, it will rest on Georgia's quarterbacks to create big plays.

Here's how they looked at G-Day.