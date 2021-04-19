 Some top programs are turning up the heat on 2023 No. 1 LT Overton
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-19 10:08:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Some top programs are turning up the heat on 2023 No. 1 LT Overton

LT Overton
LT Overton
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

DORAL, Fla. - It’s going to be a long time before the recruiting process slows down for LT Overton. The top programs in the nation are chasing the No. 1 player in the 2023 class but the Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton star is carefully weighing his options. Overton gave an update on his recruitment over the weekend at the Miami Rivals Camp.

*****

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}