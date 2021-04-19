Georgia baseball coach Scott Stricklin said he had no idea what Ben Harris would bring to his Bulldogs this spring. Now, at the midway point of the SEC schedule, he doesn’t know where he’d be without him.

A transfer from Virginia, Harris has become a key cog in a Georgia bullpen made up primarily of freshmen.

As a redshirt sophomore, the former Milton High standout is not exactly someone you’d describe as loaded with experience. However, with what experience he does have, the 6-foot-1 lefty has been able to give the Bulldogs help even Stricklin concedes he did not see coming.

“To be honest, it was an unexpected boost,” said Stricklin, whose Bulldogs hosts Clemson Tuesday night (7 p.m., SEC Network). “Our players have seen the last two years how talented he is. He was here last year, but because of the transfer rule. he was unable to play. It’s a shame now that the transfer rule has changed, but he had to sit out a whole year. We saw how talented he was.”

Harris laughed that he did not know what to expect, either.

“I think it was a question mark for me, too, because I didn’t really have a lot of experience coming in. I’m just happy to get to play,” Harris said. “I love just coming in, and whatever the coaches need me to do, I’m happy to go in there and do the best that I can.”

Much to the chagrin of the rest of the SEC.

A native of Alpharetta, Harris has been a jack-of-all-trades performer for the Bulldogs (23-12). With a record of 3-0, Harris has started a game, been inserted early, late, and even served as the closer, with a save to boot.

In 22 innings, Harris has at times battled issues with walks, but with 38 strikeouts, has been able to work around most jams.

Some of his best work has come in SEC play.

Before Kentucky clipped him for three runs Sunday—two coming after his tiring, following a career-long 4.1 innings—Harris had been almost unhittable.

His five previous appearances in SEC play saw Harris allow just one run in 8 innings, with 16 strikeouts. Two weeks ago, at Vanderbilt, Harris struck out six of the seven batters he faced. In 69 at-bats, opponents this year are hitting just .116.

“We didn’t know on the mound what we were getting, but now that the lights have come on, we’re seeing just how competitive he is,” Stricklin said. "When the lights come on, he has been so good, especially in the league.”

Even more impressive has been Harris’ ability to come through in the clutch.

For example:

Saturday’s game with Kentucky was still in doubt when Harris came on in the fifth inning of a 4-4 game to face Wildcat slugger T.J. Collett, with runners at second and third and one out. Harris promptly enticed a pop-up to third from Collett before striking out John Rhodes. Georgia went on to win the game 8-7. And although the Wildcats managed two runs against Harris over the final two innings, the Bulldogs certainly wouldn't have won the game without him.

“That’s really something where you’ve got to come in and do the job for the team,” Harris said. “To do that, you’ve got to be under control and know what you need to do. A lot of that is just staying out of the big, big moment, taking deep breaths, and trusting what you’re working.”

Harris has made quite the impression on freshman teammate Jaden Woods. Like Harris, Woods has shown the penchant for coming in and escaping jams for the Bulldogs. He attributes that ability to do so directly to Harris.

“Ben has helped me a tremendous amount. He’s someone you can talk to. I guess when you’re down, you can talk to him. He always has the correct words to say,” Woods said. “When I was talking to him, I’d ask, how did you prepare to go down to the pen and come into the game? And he gave me these pointers that really changed my way of thinking. That’s really helped.”

While Harris won't be called upon during Tuesday night’s non-conference game against Clemson, he’ll certainly be ready when the Bulldogs resume conference play this weekend at Missouri.

“What he did at Vanderbilt last week, what he did here,” Stricklin said. “At Texas A&M, he pitched his rear end off and got us to the ninth, so he’s been awfully good. Again, we didn’t know what to expect, but man, it’s been a huge boost to our team to have him on the back end of our bullpen.”