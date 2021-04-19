UGASports - UGA commit Jalon Walker recaps G-Day visit

Among them was recent four-star linebacker commit Jalon Walker of Salisbury, North Carolina, who made his first trip to Athens since announcing his pledge to the Bulldogs.

That didn't stop a handful of prospects from making the trek to Athens to take in the spring game, however.

It wasn't a typical G-Day in Athens. There was limited crowd capacity, and on-campus recruiting visits are still on hold until June 1.

"It felt great. I got to experience the G-Day atmosphere. I got to meet some Georgia fans, had a great time watching the players fly around, and got to meet some of my future teammates and some recruits," Walker said.

Finally getting to build those in-person bonds may have been the highlight of the day for the Rivals100 linebacker.

"I didn’t get to meet Bear, but I did get to meet CJ Washington and Malaki Starks at the game. I got the chance to meet Christen Miller, as well," Walker said. "Me and those guys have talked plenty of times over the phone, but finally getting the chance to talk in person was a great experience."

As for the game, Walker spent time analyzing his future fit.

"I was just watching the schemes and the linebacker play between the red and black teams," he said. "I thought, overall, the linebackers played well, and I could see myself in the spot of Channing Tindall and sometimes on the edge, in certain game situations."

Away from the field, the Classic City also made a mark on him with the pseudo-game day atmosphere.

"I got to just be a part of the downtown atmosphere throughout the day, grabbing food with my family, and it makes me feel at home," Walker said.

Overall, it helped to reassure his feelings and his decision.

"Every time I come down to Athens, I learn something new," Walker said. "I enjoy it every time."