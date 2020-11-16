UGASports - The Daily Recap: Ben Cleveland's having a standout senior season

Here is the Nov. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia’s best offensive players of 2020

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down Georgia’s highest-graded offensive players of the 2020 season, according to Pro Football Focus. On the offensive side of the ball, offensive side of the ball, guard Ben Cleveland has drawn the best overall grade at 79.9. This includes an 85.8 pass block grade and an 80.1 run block grade.

“After a turbulent 2019 season, Ben Cleveland has taken advantage of his fifth year in Athens and is currently the highest graded player on Georgia's offense,” Young wrote. “He has been a steady force in both run and pass protection. His sheer size alone might get Cleveland a look from NFL teams should he opt to trying his hand at the upcoming draft.”

Of note, running back Zamir White scored a 77.1 overall grade—77.4 rushing and 61.7 receiving.

“Also having his best, and healthiest season, in Athens, White is currently the 10th-highest graded running back in the SEC,” Rollins wrote. “He's also forced the 10th-most missed tackles in the conference with 16 (Najee Harris first with 36). The explosion is back from the knee issues, but the next step for White is being able to consistently make tacklers miss and gain yards after contact.

“Of 22 running backs in the SEC with at least 35 carries, White is 14th in yards after contact per attempt (2.61). Comparatively, Isaiah Spiller averages 4.13 yards after contact per attempt and Tank Bigsby 3.82.”

A big quarterback decision looms

With JT Daniels taking reps with the first team last week, the Bulldogs could be making a big decision when it comes to the quarterback position for the rest of the season. It remains to be seen whether Stetson Bennett’s shoulder injury will be a factor in this decision or not.

Making the case for Mondon

Chad Simmons asked the Rivals experts covering Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee about the chances four-star linebacker Smael Mondon (Paulding County/Dallas, Ga.) will choose the programs they cover.

The Georgia expert was none other than UGASports.com’s Jake Reuse, who believes the Bulldogs have a great shot at Mondon.

“Tennessee and Auburn have been major threats to Georgia throughout the recruitment of Mondon, but with his commitment fast approaching, the smoke around the Bulldogs seems to be increasing,” Reuse said. “That’s certainly welcomed news in Athens, as Georgia went light at the linebacker position in the previous recruiting cycle. Mondon has been a coveted target for Georgia for some two years now, and keeping in-state talent home has been a major focus of the Kirby Smart regime with some mixed success.

“After missing on Barrett Carter, that became even more pronounced in 2021. This would be a great pull for the Bulldogs and, as of today, we like their chances.”

As for the other experts, they seem to like Georgia’s chances as well. National recruiting director Mike Farrell does as well.

“I have UGA for Mondon in what was a close battle with Auburn and a late push from Tennessee,” Farrell said. “It was always going to be hard to pull him away and the comfort level with Kirby and company has been great.”

Watson praises Smart

On Saturday, during an appearance on ESPN College GameDay, former Georgia golfer Bubba Watson offered high praise of head coach Kirby Smart, saying that he hopes he’s leading the football program for many years to come.

“I want Kirby Smart to be the coach forever,” he said.

Watson’s finish at The Masters

Watson was one of three former Georgia golfers to participate at this year’s Masters and was the only one to make the cut after the opening two days. Kevin Kisner and Brendon Todd were also participants but didn’t make it past Friday.

Watson finished 57th at 4-over-par after shooting 74, 69, 71, 78. No. 13 was his best hole as he had three birdies and an eagle on Friday.

Watson has now made the cut 11 of 12 times at The Masters, earning just under $4 million there ($3,958,305).

Fallout from Muschamp’s dismissal

Adam Gorney writes that Georgia could be one of the teams that benefits in the immediate future from South Carolina firing head coach Will Muschamp.

“Georgia already has a top-10 class after winning three-straight team recruiting titles and the group this cycle is loaded with two five-stars and 12 four-stars leading the way so there might not be a whole bunch the Bulldogs are looking for in South Carolina’s class,” Gorney wrote. “But the uncertain path forward for the Gamecocks will still benefit Georgia in case it wants to make a run at four-star linebacker Trenilyas Tatum or any number of the other in-state prospects in the Gamecocks’ class. Let’s also remember that top 2022 quarterback Gunner Stockton is from Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County and all the big boys are going to make another run at him.”

Kearis Jackson attacks the day