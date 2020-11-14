UGASports - Bubba Watson: 'I want Kirby Smart to be the coach forever'

Bubba Watson: 'I want Kirby Smart to be the coach forever'
Bubba Watson made his allegiance clear.
Watson, still competing in this weekend’s Masters tournament, took part in an interview on ESPN College GameDay following a segment on how this year's Masters and college football have been intertwined. Reporter Tom Rinaldi asked Watson about the Bulldogs’ season. Watson noted how he’s a Georgia fan for life, and his feeling that this year has likely been tough on the players participating.
It was then that Watson offered a strong showing of support to the program’s head coach in what has been an up-and-down season.
“I want Kirby Smart to be the coach forever,” Watson said.
“I want Kirby Smart to be the coach forever” - @bubbawatson on #UGA— Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) November 14, 2020
While expectations were high entering this season, Georgia is likely to miss the SEC Championship for the first time in four years, after posting double-digit losses against Alabama and Florida. The Bulldogs appeared in the past three SEC Championship games, winning the conference in 2017 but losing to Alabama and LSU in the subsequent seasons.
To get back to the conference title game this year, the Bulldogs need to win out and hope Florida loses twice. While Georgia’s game against Missouri this week was postponed due to Covid-19 concerns, Florida is set to host Arkansas Saturday night.
Watson, who golfed at Georgia from 2000-01 after transferring from Faulkner State Community College, previously won the Masters in 2012 and 2014. He entered Saturday’s round tied for 45th place.
Former Georgia golfers Kevin Kisner and Brendon Todd also took part in this year’s Masters but did not make the cut.