UGASports - Bubba Watson: 'I want Kirby Smart to be the coach forever'

Bubba Watson made his allegiance clear.

Watson, still competing in this weekend’s Masters tournament, took part in an interview on ESPN College GameDay following a segment on how this year's Masters and college football have been intertwined. Reporter Tom Rinaldi asked Watson about the Bulldogs’ season. Watson noted how he’s a Georgia fan for life, and his feeling that this year has likely been tough on the players participating.

It was then that Watson offered a strong showing of support to the program’s head coach in what has been an up-and-down season.

“I want Kirby Smart to be the coach forever,” Watson said.