UGASports - Five programs that will benefit from Muschamp's dismissal

Will Muschamp is out at South Carolina and with the early signing period only weeks away, here is a look at five teams that can benefit from a recruiting perspective:

FLORIDA STATE

The Seminoles were one of the finalists for four-star quarterback Colten Gauthier when he pledged to South Carolina in March and although Florida State already has four-star quarterback Luke Altmyer committed, it clearly needs as much help as possible at the position. Almost all of South Carolina’s class lives within a close distance of Tallahassee and so if the Seminoles want to go after some players from Georgia, Alabama or even in the state then this could be a big opportunity to strike.

GEORGIA

Georgia already has a top-10 class after winning three-straight team recruiting titles and the group this cycle is loaded with two five-stars and 12 four-stars leading the way so there might not be a whole bunch the Bulldogs are looking for in South Carolina’s class. But the uncertain path forward for the Gamecocks will still benefit Georgia in case it wants to make a run at four-star linebacker Trenilyas Tatum or any number of the other in-state prospects in the Gamecocks’ class. Let’s also remember that top 2022 quarterback Gunner Stockton is from Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County and all the big boys are going to make another run at him.

GEORGIA TECH

Seven of South Carolina’s 16 commitments are from the state of Georgia and so Geoff Collins and his staff could try to flip some of those prospects, sell them on playing even closer to home and the vision he has for turning around the program. It also wouldn’t hurt to add some talented SEC commits especially from in-state and surrounding states to a roster that’s rebuilding from the ground up. Collins is an excellent recruiter and with the early signing period coming up, maybe the stability at Georgia Tech is just what some of these recruits - especially the ones from Georgia - are looking for.

NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina is a border state, the Tar Heels have already gone into the state for three-star receiver JJ Jones and there are two prospects in the top six of the South Carolina state rankings committed to the Gamecocks. With uncertainty in Columbia and North Carolina playing so well especially on offense this season, it could be tempting for some of the state’s top prospects to consider playing for the Tar Heels. The 2022 class could be a major opportunity for Mack Brown and his staff, too, since only two of the top-15 prospects in South Carolina are committed.

OLE MISS