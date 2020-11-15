UGASports - Georgia's best offensive players of 2020 so far

Dayne: After a turbulent 2019 season, Ben Cleveland has taken advantage of his fifth year in Athens and is currently the highest graded player on Georgia's offense. He has been a steady force in both run and pass protection. His sheer size alone might get Cleveland a look from NFL teams should he opt to trying his hand at the upcoming draft.

Brent: There's no other way to put it, Cleveland is having his best and most consistent season between the hedges. The biggest thing for Cleveland is he's been able to stay on the field, playing 80 percent of the offensive snaps thus far (353) when his previous high was 49 percent a season ago (475 total snaps). He leads the team in every category above (overall grade, pass and run block grade) and has only allowed four quarterback hurries (zero sacks or hits) on 192 pass block snaps. He's also currently the ninth-highest graded guard in the FBS and tops in the SEC.