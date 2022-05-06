The Daily Recap: Avoiding complacency

Here is the May 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Staying on task

In an interview with the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge golf tournament’s hosts, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said one of his vital tasks has been to have his team avoid complacency following a national championship.

With spring practice over, Smart believes his team achieved that objective.

“I don’t think our group (was complacent),” Smart said. “We had a shorter window. We had a little less time to prepare. We had one less week to lift before spring practice. We played an extra game in the season with the playoffs, so the injuries played a factor with that. We probably had more guys out this spring than we ever had before.”

Smart also noted that the Bulldogs have already begun preparations for the opening game against Oregon, coached by former UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

“We looked at them in the spring and studied those guys. It makes it awkward in the spring. With the new head coach, you can take the film, but the things you’re looking for is who the players are more than anything,” Smart said. “We’re of course very familiar with Dan Lanning, but we’re also familiar with other guys on their staff. Their offensive coordinator (Kenny Dillingham) was at Auburn, and also at FSU, so we’ve looked at those guys. We’ve got a lot of respect for Dan, what he did for our program, and we know he’ll do a really good job there at Oregon.”

Keeping up with Weisman

Although Georgia is all-in for quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans), the coaches are making sure to continue established relationships without recruits at the position. That includes Kasen Weisman (South Paulding/Douglasville, Ga.), who had a strong 7-on-7 showing at a camp in Athens last summer.

However, Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken have kept it honest with Weisman throughout the process.

"They were like, we’re going to wait and see where the stuff falls with everyone else," Weisman said. "I understand, they’ve got to do what’s best for them, and I’ve got to do what’s best for me. They were like, if you make a decision before then, I’m going to wish you the best of luck. Maybe we’ll see each other on the field one day. If you don’t, and the dominoes fall right, you might be sitting here with us next year."

Georgia remains in the mix for Harbor

Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor (Archbishop Carroll/Washington, D.C.) still holds interest in Georgia as a slew of big-time programs have done their part to recruit him. Jed May caught up with Harbor’s head coach Robert Harris to discuss Harbor’s recruitment and where Georgia fits in.

Baseball: Harber finds his confidence

Sophomore Parks Harber has had a solid season at the plate, batting .309 with nine home runs and 43 RBI. He attributed these numbers to two reasons.

“I’m healthy and confident. That’s the two biggest things,” Harber said. “I’ve had conversations with the coaching staff, about just being confident in the box and knowing you’re better than the pitcher. That’s helped me to stay confident and trust my approach. Just stepping into the box, thinking you’re the baddest guy on the field; that’s helped me a lot.”

One goal