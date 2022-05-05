No. 15 Nyckoles Harbor's head coach recaps visit with Georgia's Uzo-Diribe

Robert Harris is the head football coach at Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, DC. Harris is stewarding the football development and recruitment of one of the top talents in America, five-star Nyckoles Harbor .

The No. 15 player in the nation, Harbor is an unbelievably gifted two-sport star. At 6-foot-5 and now north of 220 pounds, Harbor is elite in both track and football. Harbor has recorded a 10.32=second 100-meter dash time. That speed translates to the football field in a dynamic way. Harbor could play either side of the ball in college but has chosen to focus on being an edge defender.

Georgia has been in hot pursuit of Harbor since early 2021. The contact has remained consistent between the DC area standout and the Bulldogs. This week Georgia outside linebacker and defensive ends coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe made his way to Archbishop Carroll to check in with Harris and Harbor's coaches.