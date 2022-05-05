Kasen Weisman understands the recruiting process.

Georgia's coaches have been truthful with him from the beginning. They have told the 2023 quarterback they are waiting for the Arch Manning recruitment to play out before making any other quarterback decisions in the class.

Weisman understands the Bulldogs have to do what's best for their program. But the staff has also emphasized Weisman has a place near the top of the board should Manning elect to play elsewhere.