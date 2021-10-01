The Daily Recap: Arkansas' biggest concern facing Georgia

Around the League is a weekly podcast from UGASports.com where Jim Donnan, Brent Rollins, and Dayne Young break down each game in the SEC for the week. This week’s episode is packed with Georgia-Arkansas, Ole Miss-Alabama … and even UConn at Vanderbilt.

"On the flip side, the Razorbacks really like the way their defense is playing right now. Specifically, Tre Williams is really getting after opposing quarterbacks, and John Ridgeway is causing problems in the middle of that defensive line, with linebackers Grant Morgan , Hayden Henry , and Bumper Pool playing at a high level. Also, outside of Isaiah Spiller's 67-yard touchdown run, the Razorbacks have bottled up two extremely talented running backs in Spiller and Bijan Robinson ."

"I think any team's biggest concern going into a game against Georgia is that defense. It's a scary unit, especially up front,” Hutchinson said. “Arkansas is confident in its offensive line, but will it be able to protect Jefferson and open up running lanes against the likes of Jordan Davis , Jalen Carter , Devonte Wyatt and company? It had some success against Texas A&M's talented defensive line, but Georgia's appears to be on another level.

To assist in previewing Saturday’s showdown between Georgia and Arkansas, Anthony Dasher caught up with HawgBeat.com’s Andrew Hutchinson. Hutchinson was asked what Arkansas’ biggest concern is heading into the game .

Here is the Oct. 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

PFF Matchup

Trent Smallwood took a look at the various matchups taking place in Saturday’s game, based on each individual player’s Pro Football Focus rating. The Bulldogs appear to have a decent advantage when it comes to the aerial attack.

When Arkansas has the ball, combatting right tackle Dalton Wagner, who has an 84.8 grade, will be key for Georgia.

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon compiled all of the important stats heading into Saturday’s showdown against Arkansas.

Following last week’s 62-0 victory over Vanderbilt, McMahon pulled Georgia’s greatest margin of victories in shutouts, with the program’s 108-0 win over Alabama Presbyterian in 1913 being the greatest.

Facing the Razorbacks, Georgia is 11-4 in the all-time series, which includes a 2-2 mark at Sanford Stadium—the site of Saturday's game. Interestingly enough, Georgia is 5-0 when the game has been in Fayetteville and 1-0 when the two teams played in Little Rock.

Alexander’s transfer

Adam Gorney and Sam Spiegelman wondered whether Georgia will benefit the most now that Bear Alexander (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) has transferred from Brewer in Fort Worth, Texas, to IMG Academy.

Gorney doesn’t think anything will change while Spiegelman does.

"Alexander could definitely end up back in Georgia’s recruiting class, and now being at IMG certainly does not hurt," Gorney wrote. "I’m just not sure it helps all that much. The Bulldogs and Texas A&M are battling it out for the five-star defensive lineman and he still has plenty of connections back to the state of Texas, so the Aggies clearly have some big sway in his recruitment. Many top players from IMG matriculated to Georgia after playing there, but Kellen Mond was a Texas kid who went there and then returned to his home state to play college ball. I’m not sure Alexander spending a few months in Florida is going to have a big influence on whether he ends up picking Georgia or A&M."

"It's no coincidence that first up on Alexander's to-do list now that he's settled in at IMG Academy is to get back to Athens," Spiegelman wrote. "Georgia has had a ton of success recruiting the elite talent in Bradenton, Fla., over the years, and Alexander, a five-star defensive tackle and one-time Bulldogs commitment, already took in the team's Week 1 victory. It doesn't hurt that the Dawgs are enjoying an impressive start to the 2021 season, not to mention his close friendship with quarterback Gunner Stockton. Texas A&M was certainly viewed as the favorite after Alexander backed off his Georgia pledge, but now that he's no longer inside the geographical boundaries of Texas, it levels the playing field in a serious way."

Daugherty speaks highly of Georgia

Blayne Gilmer caught up with class of 2023 defensive back Michael Daughety (Grayson/Grayson, Ga.), who had a lot of positive things to say about Georgia. Daugherty is excited for Saturday’s game between Georgia and Arkansas, and also noted how happy he was to see Kayin Lee (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.) commit to the program.

Is Georgia the team to beat for Greene?

Adam Gorney appears to like Georgia’s chances when it comes to offensive tackle Earnest Greene (St. John Bosco/Bellflower, Calif.).

“It could be tough to beat Georgia, though,” Gorney wrote. “The word is that Greene is enamored with the program, the offensive line development, the mentality surrounding the Bulldogs and their quest for a national championship and he loved his recent visit to Athens with his family.

“There’s more. Coach Kirby Smart is expected to visit California when St. John Bosco plays Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic in October when Georgia has its bye week.”

Trailer time