Stats Crunch: Arkansas Game

For the fourth time in Kirby Smart’s six seasons, the Bulldogs find themselves with a perfect record through four games. Game No. 5 will be tough, as former Georgia assistant Sam Pittman brings his No. 8 Razorbacks into town. Arkansas is 4-0 for the first time since 2003 and in the top ten for the first time since 2012. Georgia is 11-6 when facing top ten teams under Smart. Last week, Georgia had an easier time as it shut out Vanderbilt 62-0. It was the sixth shutout by the Dawgs under Smart, and it was the third time they posted more than 60 points in that same time frame. The 62-point score difference last Saturday was the second-largest margin of victory that Georgia has ever had against an SEC team. It was also the largest margin against any opponent under Smart. In terms of large shutout victories, last Saturday was one of the best of all time for Georgia.

Most Points Scored in a Shutout in Georgia History Opponent (Score) Opponent (Score) 1913 Alabama Presbyterian (108 - 0) 1943 Tennessee Tech (67 - 0) 1910 Locust Grove (101 - 0) 1944 Presbyterian (67 - 0) 1914 Dahlonega (81 - 0) 1894 Augusta AC (66 - 0) 1941 Mercer (81 - 0) 2014 Troy (66 - 0) 1910 Gordon (79 - 0) 1915 Dahlonega (64 - 0) 1915 Newberry (79 - 0) 2021 Vanderbilt (62 - 0) 1958 The Citadel (76 - 0) 1937 Oglethorpe (60 - 0) 1942 Florida (75 - 0)

Arkansas didn't join the SEC in 1992 and the Dawgs hold an 11-4 series advantage. The first four meetings of these two schools were in bowl games. The 15 total matchups have happened in eight different cities in five different states. Last season, Georgia trailed at halftime to Arkansas 7-5 before dominating the second half to win 37-10 in the season opener in Fayetteville.

Georgia versus Arkansas by Location Georgia Record Georgia Points Arkansas Points Fayetteville, Arkansas 5-0 174 75 Athens, Georgia 2-2 91 94 Little Rock, Arkansas 1-0 45 32 Atlanta, Georgia 1-0 30 3 Memphis, Tennessee 1-0 20 17 Shreveport, Louisiana 1-0 24 15 New Orleans, Louisiana 0-1 2 16 Dallas, Texas 0-1 10 31

Georgia has done well lately against teams in the top-10 at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs have won six straight in this scenario, with the last loss happening in 2009 against LSU.

Georgia's Last Six Home Games Against Top Ten Teams Opponent Final Score 2013 11 Georgia def. 6 South Carolina 41-30 2013 9 Georgia def. 6 LSU 44-41 2014 16 Georgia def. 9 Auburn 34-7 2016 Georgia def. 9 Auburn 13-7 2019 3 Georgia def. 7 Notre Dame 23-17 2020 4 Georgia def. 7 Auburn 27-6

JT Daniels looked sharp in the one quarter he played last week. The signal caller completed 9-of-10 passes for 129 yards and two scores. This season, he has completed 76.1 percent of his attempts (51/74). For his Bulldog career, he has completed 70.5 percent (134/190). The Georgia record for a season is held by Hutson Mason, who had a completion percentage of 67.87 in 2014. The Georgia career record (with a minimum of 300 attempts) is also held by Mason at exactly 65 percent. As for 2021, Daniels finds himself near the top of the list for the entire nation.

Completion Percentage Leaders Team Completions / Attempts Comp Pct Grayson McCall Coastal Carolina 56 / 73 76.7 JT Daniels Georgia 54 / 71 76.1 Taulia Tagovailoa Maryland 111 / 147 75.5 Will Rogers Mississippi State 169 / 225 75.1 Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh 98 / 132 74.2 Spencer Rattler Oklahoma 100 / 135 74.1

The favorite target for all the Dawgs’ quarterbacks this season has been true freshman tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers leads the Bulldogs in all the big receiving categories (18 receptions, 272 yards, and four touchdowns). If you check out the reception leaders in certain categories, you will find Bowers there as well.

Reception Leaders for Tight End and for True Freshmen Tight Ends Receptions True Freshmen Receptions Trey McBride (Colorado State) 36 Tez Johnson (Troy) 24 Michael Mayer (Notre Dame) 24 LaJohntay Wester (FAU) 24 Marshon Ford (Louisville) 19 Malachi Corley (Western Carolina) 20 Brock Bowers (Georgia) 18 Brock Bowers (Georgia) 18 Payne Durham (Purdue) 18 Konata Mumpfield (Akron) 18 Christian Sims (Bowling Green) 18 Mario Williams (Oklahoma) 17

Bowers had two touchdown receptions and a touchdown rush against Vanderbilt. Ladd McConkey also had a touchdown reception and rush against the Commodores. It marks the second straight game in which at least one Dawg accomplished this rare feat (James Cook versus South Carolina). Scoring via the run for wide receivers or tight ends does not happen often for most teams, but for the Dawgs it has happened more often than you think. Here are times non-running backs (or non-quarterbacks) have scored rushing touchdowns under since 2016.

Georgia TD Rushes by Wide Receivers and Tight Ends Since 2016 Position Career TD Rushes Mecole Hardman Wide Receiver 2 Isaiah McKenzie Wide Receiver 2 Tyler Simmons Wide Receiver 2 Brock Bowers Tight End 1 Ladd McConkey Wide Receiver 1 Isaac Nauta Tight End 1 Demetris Robertson Wide Receiver 1

Three running backs scored a rushing touchdown against the Commodores. Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh, and Daijun Edwards all found the end zone. Here's a deeper look at all five of Georgia’s running backs and how they've been used this season.

Georgia Running Backs: Quarter-by-Quarter 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Zamir White 13 / 57 / 1 6 / 27 / 0 10 / 85 / 1 8 / 38 / 0 James Cook 8 / 55 / 1 9 / 35 / 0 3 / 26 / 1 2 / 7 / 0 Kendall Milton 6 / 25 / 0 4 / 9 / 0 8 / 51 / 0 6 / 34 / 0 Daijun Edwards 0 / 0 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 3 / 18 / 0 15 / 61 / 1 Kenny McIntosh 3 / 11 / 0 7 / 7 / 0 7 / 34 / 1 2 / 20 / 0

Georgia leads the nation in scoring defense, allowing 5.8 points per game. The Bulldogs led in scoring defense in 2019 (12.6) and in 1968 (9.8). In 1981, Georgia allowed 8.9 points per game, but didn't lead the nation. The defensive team as a whole has allowed just one touchdown. No other team in the nation has fewer than four. Against Vanderbilt, the defense allowed 77 total yards. The last time Georgia allowed fewer than 100 total yards was against Coastal Carolina in 2011 (55 total yards). Georgia has allowed 23 points through four games. Where does that rank all-time for the Bulldogs? Back in 1919, Georgia shut out each of its first four opponents (The Citadel, South Carolina, Sewanee, and Florida). But if you look at more recent times, this season’s squad is near the top.