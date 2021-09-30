UGASports was on-hand to see Michael Daugherty and the Grayson Rams take on the Mill Creek Hawks last week. The matchup provided a showdown of two of the top 2023 defensive back prospects in the country - Grayson's Daugherty versus Caleb Downs of Mill Creek.

The two went head to head on the field as well with Downs moonlighting at quarterback in a wildcat package. The athleticism and instinctive play of each of the two blue-chip prospects was impressive. Plus, Daugherty's leadership and the encouragement of his teammates in the face of adversity stood out in the game.