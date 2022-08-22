The Daily Recap: Arik Gilbert continues to progress

Here is the Aug. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Gilbert continues to progress

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert saw an increased amount of first-team reps this past spring while Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington nursed injuries. That helped prepare Gilbert for fall camp and for what to expect during what will be his first season playing for Georgia.

Head coach Kirby Smart has been pleased with Gilbert’s progression to date.

“Arik has done a really good job. He’s tough, he’s understood his assignments. In spring, he got thrust into things a whole lot more in terms of number of reps and volume of reps,” Smart said. “With the other guys being healthy and (Oscar) Delp further along, he hasn’t taken as much.”

Gilbert transferred to Georgia prior to last season but stepped away from the team before the season started to deal with some personal issues. He returned early in the offseason and has done his part to carve out a role with the Bulldogs.

“He needs to be able to sustain. He’s developing as a special teams player, which also is something he has not done as much before,” Smart said. “But I’m always more concerned with Arik’s well-being, mentally, than I am with him knowing assignments and knowing what to do. That’s the most important thing, that he feels comfortable around our team and can help us.”

Dawgs lose Paul for season

Freshman running back Andrew Paul tore his ACL during Saturday’s scrimmage, costing him his 2022 season before it ever started. Paul was having a spectacular fall camp and possibly working his way into a role in Georgia’s backfield before the injury.

The Bulldogs still have four quality backs in Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards and Branson Robinson. Milton is nursing a mild hamstring injury at the moment.

UGASports Call-In Show