The Daily Recap: Arik Gilbert continues to progress
Here is the Aug. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Gilbert continues to progress
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert saw an increased amount of first-team reps this past spring while Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington nursed injuries. That helped prepare Gilbert for fall camp and for what to expect during what will be his first season playing for Georgia.
Head coach Kirby Smart has been pleased with Gilbert’s progression to date.
“Arik has done a really good job. He’s tough, he’s understood his assignments. In spring, he got thrust into things a whole lot more in terms of number of reps and volume of reps,” Smart said. “With the other guys being healthy and (Oscar) Delp further along, he hasn’t taken as much.”
Gilbert transferred to Georgia prior to last season but stepped away from the team before the season started to deal with some personal issues. He returned early in the offseason and has done his part to carve out a role with the Bulldogs.
“He needs to be able to sustain. He’s developing as a special teams player, which also is something he has not done as much before,” Smart said. “But I’m always more concerned with Arik’s well-being, mentally, than I am with him knowing assignments and knowing what to do. That’s the most important thing, that he feels comfortable around our team and can help us.”
Dawgs lose Paul for season
Freshman running back Andrew Paul tore his ACL during Saturday’s scrimmage, costing him his 2022 season before it ever started. Paul was having a spectacular fall camp and possibly working his way into a role in Georgia’s backfield before the injury.
The Bulldogs still have four quality backs in Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards and Branson Robinson. Milton is nursing a mild hamstring injury at the moment.
UGASports Call-In Show
Catching the freshmen up
This season, Georgia should have numerous freshmen who will play some sort of role, whether it’s in the two-deep on offense or defense, or on special teams. With freshmen obviously lacking experience, Smart said his staff is trying to simulate situations in practice to make things easier when it’s time to suit up for an actual game.
“Any time you have that, you’re susceptible to lack of experience with mistakes, anxiety mistakes, composure mistakes,” Smart said. “So, we try to create situations in practice to make them want to do right as much as they can and feel like they’re in a game, so that when they’re in a game, they can just relax and go play. There’s a lot of those guys that are going to help us. I think more and more we’re finding every year there’s more freshmen that have to play and contribute.”
Scrimmage scoop
For those needing additional details from Saturday’s scrimmage, head on over to the Dawgvent for those exclusive notes. If you haven’t signed up yet, you can do so for the limited-time offer of $33.18 in your first year.
Dawgs in the NFL
Kendall Milton vs. Pop
Outside the Vent
A four-star prospect committed to Ole Miss over the weekend.
A four-star defensive end gave his commitment to South Carolina.
Five teams primed for surprising Super Bowl runs.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!