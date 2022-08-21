Bulldogs lose Andrew Paul to torn ACL

Prior to fall camp, one of Kirby Smart’s bigger fears was that everyone might not make it through unscathed.

Unfortunately, his concerns were proven correct and that’s bad news for freshman running back Andrew Paul. Our sources confirm Paul suffered an ACL tear during Saturday’s scrimmage.

UGASports first reported the injury Saturday night. Jordan Hill of Dawgs247 was first with news of the ACL tear.

The news comes as a definite blow for the Bulldogs, as Paul, along with fellow freshman Branson Robinson had been impressive thus far in camp.

As a senior at Parish Episcopal School in Dallas, the former three-star prospect finished his final year with 271 carries for 2,616 yards and 41 touchdowns to go along with 14 catches for 208 yards and three scores.

Georgia’s running back room now consists of Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, who is recovering from a mild hamstring strain, Daijun Edwards and Robinson. Sevaughn Clark and Cash Jones are also options.