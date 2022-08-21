Georgia's freshmen to watch

With the opener against Oregon now less than two weeks away, head coach Kirby Smart already knows that a number of freshmen are likely to play significant roles.

Quite a few, actually.

Every season, one of the most asked questions by fan bases everywhere is which of the new, fresh faces, will make the quickest impact.

That answer will come quickly.

“If you just mean the freshmen class, probably half of them will have to play a role, whether that’s special teams or as a backup or substitution role when they go in and play,” Smart said on Saturday. "Some of them may start. But if you talk about young players like guys who didn’t play last year but will have to play more this year, there’s certainly even a larger number.”

Although Smart typically eschews hyping young players, there are a handful of newcomers who are generating a lot of preseason talk.

Where some may make early appearances in the respective rotations on offense and defense, keep in mind that many more will have an opportunity to impact special teams.

We’ll start with the offense where running backs Branson Robinson and Andrew Paul have opened some eyes.

Although both freshmen have much to learn, Smart has been impressed with their physical nature and has suggested that both will contribute as members of the backfield along with special teams.

Sources confirm that Paul did suffer an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss the second half of Saturday’s scrimmage, although no details are currently available.

At wide receiver, Dillon Bell has created plenty of buzz, as had De’Nylon Morrissette before a hyperextended knee slowed his progress. Morrissette is expected back this week.

Fellow receiver C.J. Smith, who has battled some injuries, could contribute as well when he is eventually healthy.

Tight end Oscar Delp is expected to contribute at tight end along with special teams.

Defensively, safeties Malaki Starks and JaCorey Thomas are excellent bets to see significant action.

Smart has complimented the pair on several occasions, lauding their ability not only as key figures in the depth chart at safety, but also in special teams where each is expected to play big roles.

At a recent practice, while the media was allowed to watch, Starks was seen rotating in with the first group during Dime package drills.

Fellow freshmen Daylen Everette, Julian Humphrey, Jaheim Singletary, and Marcus Washington are other names to keep an eye on in the secondary.

Up front, Mykel Williams, Christen Miller, and Bear Alexander are three names to watch, with freshman middle linebacker Jalon Walker appearing certain of seeing his own opportunities.

Outside linebackers Darris Smith and Marvin Jones Jr. also hope to get some chances, although their first opportunities are expected to take place on special teams.

Australian native Brett Thorson is battling for the starting job at punter.

