Georgia's freshmen to watch
With the opener against Oregon now less than two weeks away, head coach Kirby Smart already knows that a number of freshmen are likely to play significant roles.
Quite a few, actually.
Every season, one of the most asked questions by fan bases everywhere is which of the new, fresh faces, will make the quickest impact.
That answer will come quickly.
“If you just mean the freshmen class, probably half of them will have to play a role, whether that’s special teams or as a backup or substitution role when they go in and play,” Smart said on Saturday. "Some of them may start. But if you talk about young players like guys who didn’t play last year but will have to play more this year, there’s certainly even a larger number.”
Although Smart typically eschews hyping young players, there are a handful of newcomers who are generating a lot of preseason talk.
Where some may make early appearances in the respective rotations on offense and defense, keep in mind that many more will have an opportunity to impact special teams.
We’ll start with the offense where running backs Branson Robinson and Andrew Paul have opened some eyes.
Although both freshmen have much to learn, Smart has been impressed with their physical nature and has suggested that both will contribute as members of the backfield along with special teams.
Sources confirm that Paul did suffer an undisclosed injury that caused him to miss the second half of Saturday’s scrimmage, although no details are currently available.
At wide receiver, Dillon Bell has created plenty of buzz, as had De’Nylon Morrissette before a hyperextended knee slowed his progress. Morrissette is expected back this week.
Fellow receiver C.J. Smith, who has battled some injuries, could contribute as well when he is eventually healthy.
Tight end Oscar Delp is expected to contribute at tight end along with special teams.
Defensively, safeties Malaki Starks and JaCorey Thomas are excellent bets to see significant action.
Smart has complimented the pair on several occasions, lauding their ability not only as key figures in the depth chart at safety, but also in special teams where each is expected to play big roles.
At a recent practice, while the media was allowed to watch, Starks was seen rotating in with the first group during Dime package drills.
Fellow freshmen Daylen Everette, Julian Humphrey, Jaheim Singletary, and Marcus Washington are other names to keep an eye on in the secondary.
Up front, Mykel Williams, Christen Miller, and Bear Alexander are three names to watch, with freshman middle linebacker Jalon Walker appearing certain of seeing his own opportunities.
Outside linebackers Darris Smith and Marvin Jones Jr. also hope to get some chances, although their first opportunities are expected to take place on special teams.
Australian native Brett Thorson is battling for the starting job at punter.
Smart’s anxious to see what happens with his freshmen.
“Any time you have that, you’re susceptible to lack of experience with mistakes, anxiety mistakes, composure mistakes,” Smart said. “So, we try to create situations in practice to make them want to do right as much as they can and feel like they’re in a game, so that when they’re in a game, they can just relax and go play. There’s a lot of those guys that are going to help us. I think more and more we’re finding every year there’s more freshmen that have to play and contribute.”
But getting to that point can sometimes be easier said than done.
Overcoming the “freshman wall” is a popular term in Smart’s vast coaching vernacular. Some players break through, and others scuffle before ultimately finding their way.
“Everyone is different. We definitely have some freshmen who have hit a wall right now,” Smart said. “They are like, ‘Golly, this camp is a grind.’ It is the most physical, toughest practice they have ever gone through.”
But to be contributing members of the program, it’s a journey they all must travel.
“It is part of being at Georgia. That can be overwhelming. Sometimes those guys hit a bump, hit a wall, and we have to do a good job as coaches to encourage them. Some of those guys have run through the wall and will help us immediately,” Smart said. “Others are seeing the writing on the wall and go, ‘It ain’t my turn yet. I have got to continue to develop and get better.’ That is what separates great staffs and coaches from average. You have got to bring those kids along because they are the future of your roster.”