The Daily Recap: Arian Smith is a breakout candidate

Here is the May 26 edition of The Daily Recap

Smith could be in store for a breakout year

Arian Smith hasn’t seen the field much in two years, mostly due to injuries. But his output is staggering for the limited snaps he’s seen.

In 28 total plays, Smith has nine targets for five receptions, 188 yards and three touchdowns. That sample size has Brent Rollins thinking Rollins could b in for a big 2022 season.

“Smith has been dynamite — when he’s been on the field,” Rollins wrote. “The track star, though, did something this offseason that might help his availability this fall. He didn't run track and completely focused on football. Smith's speed is game-changing and an element welcome in any offense. If he plays in every game this season, it wouldn't shock me to see him finish with at or near double-digit touchdowns.”

Freshman’s rise is remarkable

Julian Lewis (Carrollton/Carrollton, Ga.) has yet to play a high school football snap. Yet the class of 2026 quarterback is piling up the scholarship offers left and right. That includes Georgia, which Lewis was very happy to see happen.

"Georgia, you know, that's the hometown school," Lewis said. "So I have built up a good relationship (with Georgia). I've been out there like four or five times last year. So I've built up a good relationship with the coaches. And it's just when I when I'm out there, it's all love out there. That was like my sixth offer or something. It was a big, big offer."

In addition to Georgia, Lewis has offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon and Penn State.

Toviano talks Georgia

Cornerback Javien Toviano (Martin/Arlington, Texas) broke down his top eight schools, which included Georgia. So far, Toviano loves what he sees from the Bulldogs’ coaching staff.

"Georgia is a place that I didn't really have to second-guess. They of course are the defending national champions and they just hired (defensive backs coach Fran Brown), he's developed guys when he was at Temple. Having him come to a big program like Georgia and having (defensive coordinator Will Muschamp) on staff and (Kirby Smart), all DB guys, they speaks for itself when you think of development."

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young reacted to a crazy week of verbal sparring and potential changes on the way in the SEC. The guys took questions from the DawgVent at UGASports.com and YouTube.