The Daily Recap: Arian Smith is a breakout candidate
Here is the May 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Smith could be in store for a breakout year
Arian Smith hasn’t seen the field much in two years, mostly due to injuries. But his output is staggering for the limited snaps he’s seen.
In 28 total plays, Smith has nine targets for five receptions, 188 yards and three touchdowns. That sample size has Brent Rollins thinking Rollins could b in for a big 2022 season.
“Smith has been dynamite — when he’s been on the field,” Rollins wrote. “The track star, though, did something this offseason that might help his availability this fall. He didn't run track and completely focused on football. Smith's speed is game-changing and an element welcome in any offense. If he plays in every game this season, it wouldn't shock me to see him finish with at or near double-digit touchdowns.”
Freshman’s rise is remarkable
Julian Lewis (Carrollton/Carrollton, Ga.) has yet to play a high school football snap. Yet the class of 2026 quarterback is piling up the scholarship offers left and right. That includes Georgia, which Lewis was very happy to see happen.
"Georgia, you know, that's the hometown school," Lewis said. "So I have built up a good relationship (with Georgia). I've been out there like four or five times last year. So I've built up a good relationship with the coaches. And it's just when I when I'm out there, it's all love out there. That was like my sixth offer or something. It was a big, big offer."
In addition to Georgia, Lewis has offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon and Penn State.
Toviano talks Georgia
Cornerback Javien Toviano (Martin/Arlington, Texas) broke down his top eight schools, which included Georgia. So far, Toviano loves what he sees from the Bulldogs’ coaching staff.
"Georgia is a place that I didn't really have to second-guess. They of course are the defending national champions and they just hired (defensive backs coach Fran Brown), he's developed guys when he was at Temple. Having him come to a big program like Georgia and having (defensive coordinator Will Muschamp) on staff and (Kirby Smart), all DB guys, they speaks for itself when you think of development."
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young reacted to a crazy week of verbal sparring and potential changes on the way in the SEC. The guys took questions from the DawgVent at UGASports.com and YouTube.
‘The next arms race’
Assisting Georgia as the go-to entity for NIL deals is the Classic City Collective. Matt Hibbs, the collective’s founder who used to work in football compliance at Georgia, explained the ins and outs of how the operation works.
He also spoke of the collective’s 21 Club, where Georgia fans can donate $21 a month to help ensure the university’s athletes have access to NIL deals.
“If we had half the capacity of Sanford Stadium give us $21, we’d have $900,000 for athletes,” Hibbs said. “We want to push that you may not think this is a lot, but there is a lot of power in numbers. We have a passionate fan base, obviously. This is the future. This is the next arms race. This is what we have to do to compete. We’re not going out there and recklessly spending it. It’s calculated in what we’re doing, but we have to have the money there. We have to be able to present opportunities. We have to be able to show we are active in NIL, and this is a great way for the fan base to get involved.”
Channing Tindall’s shirt is amazing
Outside the Vent
Rivals analysts predict commitments following the Rivals Camp Series Atlanta.
The Las Vegas Raiders will work out quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
How “direct dollars” have changed college football recruiting.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!