Class of 2026 quarterback Julian Lewis has already stockpiled Power 5 offers before even playing a down of high school football. Lewis is poised to be the starter at Carrollton High School in Georgia as a freshman in the fall of 2022.

The prodigious signal-caller has already visited Georgia a handful of times. As an 8th-grader, Lewis frequented the Classic City during the summer and fall of 2021. More visits to Athens are coming. Alabama and Ohio State also are preparing to host the Peach State quarterback.

Lewis spoke with UGASports at the Rivals camp in Atlanta this past weekend about the Bulldogs' pursuit of him so far and his relationship with the Georgia staff.