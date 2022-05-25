Highest-graded returning players: who just missed the cut?

Last week, Dayne Young and I began our annual look at the highest-graded returning players based on PFF grades. Going into 2021, there were 17 who made the grade (>70.0) and snap count (100) cutoff. This season, that number is even higher at 23. Remember, though, the list is not a “best” or “most impactful.” It's just a structured way of examining the Bulldogs returning talent. This year, there were four others who just missed the cut because of lack of total snaps (the first two) or an overall grade just below the cutoff (the final two). Despite not making the top returners list, expect these four to have big roles in 2022.

Arian Smith — 87.3 overall grade (21 snaps)

Arian Smith with the great adjustment and catch on fourth down.

Twenty-eight snaps in two seasons. Nine targets. Five receptions for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Smith has been dynamite — when he’s been on the field. The track star, though, did something this offseason that might help his availability this fall. He didn't run track and completely focused on football. Smith's speed is game-changing and an element welcome in any offense. If he plays in every game this season, it wouldn't shock me to see him finish with at or near double-digit touchdowns.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins — 83.4 overall grade (20 snaps)

Ingram-Dawkins with a quick first step and tackle for loss.

The 6'5", 300-pound Ingram-Dawkins only saw the field for 20 snaps, all against Charleston Southern. He did, however, play really well in those snaps, collecting two tackles, including one for a loss, and batted a pass at the line of scrimmage. As we saw in the G-Day game, Ingram-Dawkins is first up in the Malik Herring/Travon Walker edge defender role. Expect him to play significant snaps along the defensive line, where he'll need to be strong in the run game and then often move inside in known passing situations.

Robert Beal — 69.6 overall grade (334 snaps)

Beal wins on the edge and forces DJU to leave the pocket.

After seeing the field for just 192 snaps in his first three seasons, Beal became a vital contributor along the Bulldogs defensive line last season, especially once Adam Anderson was no longer with the team. He finished with 22 total quarterback pressures, including six sacks, and brings a veteran presence along a front that lost so much. Can Beal take another leap this fall? If so, he will put himself in a position to be drafted next April, something many would not have predicted after his first three seasons in Athens.

Beal provides pressure in Bryce Young’s face.

Warren Ericson — 69.2 overall grade (778 snaps)

Ericson with the pancake on the interior.

While Ericson did have his fair share of struggles, he was an overall consistently solid performer on the interior of the offensive line. His strength is in the run game, as his 68.6 run block grade bested Sedrick Van Pran and Jamaree Salyer last season. Pass protection, and in particular true pass sets, was specifically where Ericson struggled. His 57.5 pass block grade on true pass sets (no play-action or screen, just straight drop-back pass pro) was second-worst among the regular offensive linemen. Can Ericson and his almost 1,200 snaps of experience find his way into the starting lineup again this fall? Who will line up at guard to either side of Van Pran is really the only position battle that will take place in fall camp leading up to the opener against Oregon.