Here is the Dec. 30 edition of The Daily Recap.

Smith ready, McConkey mum on status

Receiver Arian Smith is ready for the opportunity to compete in the semifinal game against Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Smith has dealt with numerous injuries in his career, including one to his ankle this year.

Smith said he's finally in the best health of the season.

“There were a lot of difficulties that I had to deal with, but I just learned to put it behind me,” Smith said.

Smith will be needed in a major way if receiver Ladd McConkey is unable to play. McConkey is dealing with a knee injury. However, McConkey declined to discuss his injury, referring any questions about it to head coach Kirby Smart.

“All those questions have to go to Coach Smart; That’s his rule,” McConkey said.

Carter pushes aside commentator's comments

For the first time, defensive tackle Jalen Carter was publicly asked about ESPN commentator Todd McShay's comments about NFL teams determining he has character issues. Having already been defended by many of his teammates, Carter said he did his part not to pay attention to what McShay said.

"I really let it go as soon as I first heard it," Carter said. "I just kept moving on. I told my team, let’s just go to the playoffs and ball out."

On the field, Carter, as an interior defensive lineman, has accounted for 23 total tackles over the past five games. Seven of those have gone for a loss.

"He's somebody you've got to account for every snap. He can change the game certainly inside. He's a very disruptive guy in the run game and in the pass game," co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp said. "Sometimes it's hard to help in protection for an inside player. It's much easier to chip on the edges and be able to have some protection. You can turn the protection. We're very aware of that, that we've gotta create situations where Jalen is one-on-ones, and that's what we try and do as much as we can."

Mitchell opens up

Receiver AD Mitchell spoke about what has been a disappointing year for him since he spent the season injured. He did return for the SEC Championship against LSU and will look to have a bigger role against Ohio State on Saturday.

“It was humbling just for the fact I was looking so far ahead in the season, looking ahead to games and like that (snapping fingers), football was taken away from me—just like that," Mitchell said. "I didn’t know how long it was going to be. That’s why I’m glad to be here now."

