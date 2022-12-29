ATLANTA – From a health standpoint, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell won’t deny that the 2022 season hasn't gone quite like he anticipated.

After enjoying a standout campaign as a freshman during Georgia’s run to the 2021 national championship, a high-ankle sprain basically KO'd his entire year.

By now, Mitchell’s story is a familiar one.

After suffering a high-ankle sprain during Georgia’s Week 2 win against Samford, Mitchell did not receive another official rep until the SEC Championship when he took 15 snaps during the Bulldogs’ 50-30 win over LSU.

However, frustrating was not the description he used when asked about his season.

“One snap can change your life,” Mitchell reflected. “It’s humbling. I’m just happy to be here now.”

He caught five passes in the season-opening win against Oregon, but only one since.

“It was humbling just for the fact I was looking so far ahead in the season, looking ahead to games and like that (snapping fingers), football was taken away from me—just like that. I didn’t know how long it was going to be. That’s why I’m glad to be here now.”

Mitchell was not the only one unclear about how long he would be out. So too was Georgia and its medical staff personnel.

When asked if it was truly week-to-week, Mitchell nodded.

“Definitely, definitely,” he said.

When asked if he would have done anything differently, Mitchell shrugged.

“It’s just one of those things,” he said.

Although Mitchell acknowledged he’s not quite where he was before the original injury, he’s getting close.

During practice on Wednesday, Mitchell was seen completing Georgia team conditioning drills without any apparent issue.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m exactly the same,” Mitchell said. “But I’m getting the confidence back.”

With fellow wide receiver Ladd McConkey possibly limited due to the knee injury he suffered against LSU, the Bulldogs will need Mitchell at his best.

“It's been great for him, great for morale for the team, having him out there working,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He is doing a good job. He is a competitive kid. We want him just to go out and play.”

Of Mitchell’s 15 snaps against LSU, it was his two-point conversion pass to Darnell Washington that many will recall the most.

Apparently, so does Mitchell.

“I already knew what was going to happen as soon as I saw the signal,” said Mitchell, laughing at the recollection. “I was ready from there. I almost broke the huddle too soon.”

He revealed the play he ran in the game was the first time he had ever repped the play.

“We have not repped it the whole season,” he said. “I throw a pass every day, just throwing it around. But no drill or anything. I was actually shocked when I looked over and saw the play; I’m ‘OK, let’s do it, let’s do it.’”