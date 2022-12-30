It's not easy being a freshman at Georgia.

First-year players in Athens face a harsh transition from high school to one of the most demanding programs in the country. It's an uphill battle to see the field, let alone be key contributors.

Still, the 2022 Bulldogs have freshmen playing vital roles all over the field. Those players finally got the chance to detail the experience when they met with the media at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl media day on Thursday.

For the majority of the class, the process started when they enrolled at Georgia in January. They were able to take part in the always crucial spring practices.

"I got here in the spring, and I was lost," freshman safety Malaki Starks said. "As spring went on, it got easier and easier. I started learning things that I didn’t know. I watched some other guys come in during the summer and it probably wasn’t as easy, because they didn’t have as much time. I think everything’s about time when you get here. Just coming here early, getting extra time in the playbook, learning how to practice, I think those things are huge."

The differences from high school jump up at every turn. There's a more complex playbook, a more physical nature in practice. Most freshmen are asked to transform their bodies one way or another when they arrive on campus. Defensive tackle Bear Alexander, for example, arrived on campus at 340 pounds. He's now down to 300.

There are also the dreaded welcome-to-college moments every freshman encounters.

For corner Daylen Everette, that came in the form of a pulling offensive lineman pulverizing him during one spring practice. When receiver Dillon Bell felt a pang in his abdomen that almost reduced him to tears during a summer workout, he knew he had entered new territory.

"First game of the year against Oregon. I think I got my helmet knocked off. First game of the year, that was it," defensive lineman Mykel Williams said.

That's where a team's veterans come in.

Those players are responsible for guiding freshmen into becoming contributors. Zion Logue and Tramel Walthour played that role with Alexander. Williams, Jones, and linebacker Jalon Walker all mentioned senior Nolan Smith as someone who has taken them under his wing.

"I thought I knew everything about running the ball, but these guys being with Coach McGee all these years, you’re bound to pick up some things you didn’t know," running back Branson Robinson said about veterans Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton, and Daijun Edwards. "These guys, as far as protection, running routes out of the backfield, everything I pretty much learned from them."

The older players are now seeing the fruits of their labor. Many of these freshmen are key pieces for the undefeated Bulldogs.

Starks has started at safety in every game except the opener. Williams and Bell have started as well. Others such as Alexander, Walker, Robinson, and Jones have worked themselves into spots as key reserves or players who see the field in situational packages.

Each has his own idea of where he's improved the most. Robinson is progressing in learning pass protection. After playing multiple positions in high school, Bell has refined his route running as a full-time receiver. Jones and Williams have strengthened their skills in getting off the ball and defending the run.

These freshmen have all played their own roles so far this season. If the Bulldogs cap an undefeated season with a national title, the Class of 2022 will have played a major part in that.