The Daily Recap: Arch Madness continues

Here is the May 23 edition of The Daily Recap.

Manning schedules three visits

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans) scheduled three official visits for the month of June. He will kick off his month of traveling by visiting Georgia from June 3-5. He will follow his trip to Athens by going to Alabama from June 10-12 and to Texas from June 17-19.

Manning hopes his visits will offer a chance to get some needed clarity about where he wants to go to college.

"I think I want to ask questions I haven't asked before and ask questions that in recruiting you wouldn't say and you wouldn't hear neither," Manning said. "I want to ask the hard questions to help with the decision."

Bisontis breaks down UGA

Offensive guard Chase Bisontis (Don Bosco Prep/Ramsey, N.J.) narrowed his list down to a top five, which features Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Rutgers and Texas A&M. Pertaining to Georgia, Bisontis said he was impressed with a recent trip he took to the Classic City.

"That visit went really very well," Bisontis said. "I got to meet all the coaches. It was my first time being down there, first time being in Athens. I got to meet coach (Stacy) Searels, coach Fran Brown, who was at Rutgers so I had a relationship with him for a little bit. It was definitely good."

Lewis honored to receive a UGA offer

Offensive tackle Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Madison Ridgeland Academy/Madison, Miss.) said he was ecstatic to receive a scholarship offer from Georgia. His plan now is to become more familiar with Searels and head coach Kirby Smart. He mentioned that he does not have a leader at this time.

Catching up with Ros

Patrick Garbin recently spoke with former Georgia linebacker Frank Ros about his time with the program. Among the topics discussed was how before Ros retired he was frequently mentioned as someone who could fill a high-profile position in Georgia’s athletics department.

Ros explained whether he was contacted or had any interest to do such a job.

“The couple of times I was approached, I was working for Coca-Cola, and it would have been really difficult for me to leave Coke,” Ros said. “I had already made my mind up that I was going to retire when I was 55 years old—and, from there, really try to enjoy life. My dad passed away at 59 years old from ALS and you don’t know what life has for you. So, I decided that while I’m on this earth, I’m going to try to enjoy what life I have. So, yes, I was approached on multiple occasions. Timing is a big part of life and, for each of those different occasions, the timing was not right. But I was very honored to be considered.”

Baseball: Georgia ends on a high note

After dropping the first two games against Missouri, the Bulldogs were able to come away with a win in the series finale over the weekend. That gave Georgia a 35-20 overall record and a 15-15 record in the SEC.

That should firmly place the Bulldogs in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

“A win like that makes all the difference in the world,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Just think of what the feeling would be right now if we didn’t find a way to win that game. I hate that we lost the series; we didn’t play that well, obviously. But that was the biggest game of the year, and we found a way to win, so our season continues.”

Softball falls to Duke in regional final