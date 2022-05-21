Bulldogs find a way to take "must win" game from Mizzou

A visibly exhausted Scott Stricklin was asked to explain the difference in winning and losing Saturday’s regular season-finale against Missouri.

“Smiling and not smiling,” said Stricklin, after his Bulldogs climbed off the deck with two runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat Missouri 11-10, in what players called a must-win.

That would not have been hyperbole.

Had the Bulldogs (35-20, 15-15) lost, then Georgia would have finished below .500 in the SEC, and with four straight SEC series losses, would not have been a sure thing to qualify for the 64-team NCAA Tournament.

That’s no longer a concern.

Georgia will head into next week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover as the No. 2 team in the SEC East, following LSU’s sweep of Vanderbilt and South Carolina’s 4-1 victory over Florida in Gainesville.

The Gators and Bulldogs finished an identical 15-15 in league play, but with Georgia’s series victory earlier this year, earned the No. 2 spot in the division and will enter the SEC Tournament as the No. 6 seed and play Alabama in its opening game Tuesday morning at 10:30 ET.



Catcher Fernando Gonzalez said the game was one Georgia had to win.

“I believe that it was,” said Gonzalez, whose grounder to second was thrown into left field by Nander De Sedas allowing pinch-runner Dwight Allen II to score the winning run. “To get some momentum for the tournament, I think we needed that.”

Stricklin, who saw Missouri score nine of the next 10 runs to trail 10-7 going into bottom of the eighth inning, agreed.

“It’s just amazing the things that go through your head,” Stricklin said. “I think all of our players were feeling that emotion of being down. We were feeling really good at 6-1, then all of a sudden, its 7-3 and 10-7. You there saying ‘Oh no, how are letting this one get away. But the guys stepped up, they kept picking things up.

“A win like that makes all the difference in the world. Just think of what the feeling would be right now if we didn’t find a way to win that game. I hate that we lost the series; we didn’t play that well, obviously. But that was the biggest game of the year, and we found a way to win, so our season continues.”

Down 10-7 in the eighth, a two-run homer but Cory Acton brought Georgia within 10-9 before the Bulldogs rallied one more time to pull out the victory.

Following a leadoff double by Connor Tate, a great play by Tiger shortstop Josh Day saved a potential run, bringing Parks Harber to the plate.

Harber delivered Tate with a soft single to left, and following a walk to Chaney Rogers, Gonzalez came to bat with pinch-runner Allen II at second.

Gonzalez would hit a sharp grounder to second base, but in his haste to turn a potential double play, De Sedas threw the ball into left field, allowing the winning run to score.

“Getting to that .500 mark is big-time,” said Rogers, who had a key bases-clearing triple earlier in the game. “With a comeback win, I won’t say I wouldn’t have it any other way, but in a game that crazy, it’s awesome to get a win.”