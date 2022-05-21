Rivals250 OT Jimothy Lewis Jr. 'honored' to receive Georgia offer
Class of 2024 offensive tackle Jimothy Lewis Jr. had the opportunity to visit the University of Georgia back in February for Junior Day. He did not walk away with an offer on that particular day, b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news