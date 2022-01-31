The Daily Recap: Another former assistant returns

Here is the Jan. 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

McClendon returns to Athens

Bryan McClendon is back on Georgia’s coaching staff.

McClendon, who also played for the Bulldogs, has returned as Georgia’s receivers coach. He replaces Cortez Hankton, who took the same job at LSU. McClendon returned to Georgia after coaching wide receivers under Mario Cristobal at Oregon. He was also recently tabbed to be Cristobal’s receivers coach at Miami before deciding to take this opportunity at Georgia.

When McClendon was last at Georgia, he was serving as the program’s interim head coach for the TaxSlayer Bowl following the 2015 regular season. That season, he served as Georgia’s receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

From 2009-14, McClendon was Georgia’s running backs coach. In 2007 and 2008, McClendon was a graduate assistant on Georgia’s staff.

As a player, McClendon was at Georgia from 2002-05.

Prior to joining Cristobal’s staff at Oregon, McClendon coached with Will Muschamp at South Carolina from 2016-19, taking over sole offensive coordinator duties in 2018.

Reactions from the weekend

Jed May compiled the reactions from each of the recruits Georgia was trying to impress during another ever-important junior day recruiting weekend. This information was posted to the subscriber-only DawgVent.

Big opportunity for eight Bulldogs

Anthony Dasher noted that the upcoming week will be a big one for eight former UGA players.

Offensive linemen Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, running back James Cook, linebackers Channing Tindall and Quay Walker, cornerback Derion Kendrick, and punter Jake Camarda are all taking part in this year’s Senior Bowl, which will be the first chance for NFL hopefuls to impress scouts, executives and coaching staffs.

“For the eight players, it’s quite the opportunity to further impress NFL coaches and front office personnel and increase their worth to a perspective team,” Dasher wrote. “All 32 NFL teams will be attending, both for practices and player interviews which will take place throughout the week. Georgia’s eight representatives are the most of any team attending the weeklong event.”

Webb updates recruitment

Adam Gorney checks in with running back Treyaun Webb (Trinity Christian School/Jacksonville, Fla.) for an update on his recruitment, including interest in Georgia, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon and South Carolina.