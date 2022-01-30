Kirby Smart and Scott Cochran have coached some very talented players in their time.

That duo has seen their fair share of All-Americans and future NFL stars. From Tuscaloosa to Athens, they know top talent when they see it.

So when Cochran compared Kavion Henderson to former Alabama star Courtney Upshaw during his visit to Athens this weekend, the 2024 four-star took notice.

"I always watched him when I was little," Henderson said. "It was a blessing for him to say that."