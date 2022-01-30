Big opportunity for eight Bulldogs

For eight former members of the Georgia football team, the biggest job interview they’ll ever have takes place in Mobile, Ala. this week. Senior Bowl week gets underway Monday.

Offensive linemen Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, running back James Cook, linebackers Channing Tindall and Quay Walker, cornerback Derion Kendrick, and punter Jake Camarda will all be taking part.

All eight Bulldogs will be part of Team America, which will be coached by members of the Detroit Lions. The National team will be coached by members of the New York Jets coaching staff.

Teams will practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with kickoff Saturday set for 2:30 ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama. The game will be televised on the NFL Network.

For the eight players, it’s quite the opportunity to further impress NFL coaches and front office personnel and increase their worth to a perspective team.

All 32 NFL teams will be attending, both for practices and player interviews which will take place throughout the week.

Georgia’s eight representatives are the most of any team attending the weeklong event.

There are, however, some other familiar names.

Joining the Georgia eight on the American squad will be Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter, and Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary.

Quarterbacks for the American team are Liberty’s Malik Willis, Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe and North Carolina’s Sam Howell.

The National Team will feature a pair of Orange Bowl foes, running back Hassan Haskins and offensive lineman Andrew Stueber.

Quarterbacks for the team will be Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati, Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh, and Carson Strong of Nevada.

For more information on the game, check out the Senior Bowl official site.

