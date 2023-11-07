Here is the Nov. 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Bowers update

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked for an update on tight end Brock Bowers, who is recovering from TightRope surgery to his ankle. Bowers was injured in Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt.

“He’s been great. He’s done everything we’ve asked. He ran on Friday, and did a good workout,” Smart said. “He had Saturday off, obviously, and continues to work. He’s going to do all he can to try to get back as fast as he can.”

Smart, however, didn’t say if Bowers has been cleared for practice reps. Bowers was noticeably not in his protective boot on the sideline during the Missouri game.

Smart did say that Amarius Mims, who dressed out but didn’t play the past two weeks, could soon see some playing time.

"Mims practiced all of last week, did a good job, wasn't quite 100 percent but he took reps at his right tackle position and did a good job. Truss took reps at right and left tackle which he continues to do and probably will still continue to do so this week. That's not going to change in terms of those reps," Smart said. "Mims is much closer, he feels comfortable. He probably could have played Saturday had we needed him. I think he's in a good place. I think he's much closer to being able to play and play like he wants to play and go out there and compete. I'm looking forward to seeing him do that in practice so we can gain some more information."

Who steps up with Dumas-Johnson out?

With linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson out for the time being with a fractured forearm, the Bulldogs are now turning to Jalon Walker, CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson to step up in his absence.

Walker has experience at both inside and outside linebacker. But Allen and Wilson are freshmen who could see more playing time than they may have expected.

"They both were here midyear. We do so many walkthroughs and so many practices and so many in between," Smart said. "They're both very intelligent kids, they pick up on things really well. They're both very conscientious. They've both played more and more. Raylen more recently, CJ throughout the whole year. Very pleased with where they are. They're in a room where they're asked to learn a lot of information and be able to command the defense, and they do a good job of that."

In addition, Xavian Sorey, who missed the Missouri game due to personal reasons, will be available to play at linebacker.

Smart sets the record straight