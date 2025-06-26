Rivals250 wideout Craig Dandridge commits to Georgia

Georgia has landed another Peach State receiver.

Cambridge receiver Craig Dandridge has committed to the Bulldogs. He chose Georgia over Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and Stanford.

Georgia offered Dandridge in January. The fast rise in his recruitment can be attributed to a strong relationship with receivers coach James Coley.

"It's always great getting feedback on what I can improve on because it's not going to do anything but make me better," Dandridge told UGASports after a February visit to Georgia. "Coming from a coach like Coach Coley, it's great because he's coached at the highest level, so he knows what elite looks like."

An in-home visit with Coley in May also proved crucial.

"They made it clear that not a lot of people are out there," Dandridge said. "If they're in the house, that makes it clear that they want you. They're not out at everybody's house if they don't see potential in you. But what stood out to me was that they never told me it was going to be easy. They always told me that Georgia is going to be one of the hardest things, that if I commit, it’s going to be the hardest thing I've ever had to do."

Dandridge then moved up his official visit to Georgia, spending the weekend of May 30-June 1 in Athens.

"He just told me that if I was to come to Georgia, it's not going to be easy," Dandridge said of the main message from Kirby Smart. "So that's his pitch, which is, I feel like it's a lot different than other people. They talk about how they're going to help you and develop you. He told me it's going to be hard work, that everything is going to be earned."

Georgia has compared Dandridge to Ladd McConkey with his route-running ability and the way he can line up in multiple spots on the offense.

Dandridge is the third receiver in Georgia’s 2026 class, joining Brady Marchese and Ryan Mosley.