The loss of middle linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson means yet another Bulldog is going to have to step up Saturday night against Ole Miss (7 p.m., ESPN).

Smart said after the win over Missouri that Dumas-Johnson suffered a fracture in this forearm, although he declined to offer more specifics when asked during Monday's press conference to preview the game.

"We're not sure how long his absence will be," Smart said. "He's trying to find some innovative ways to get back and be able to play but we won't know the extent of that for a couple more days."

Smart would not elaborate on what those "innovative ways" might be.

As long as Dumas-Johnson is out Georgia is expected to turn to true freshman C.J. Allen, who returned to action last week against Missouri after straining his hamstring the week before against Florida.

Others include fellow freshman Raylen Wilson, sophomore Jalon Walker, and Xavian Sorey, who missed last week due to personal reasons. Smart said Sorey is back and will play this week.

"We're excited to see those other guys get opportunities," Smart said. "Thank goodness at linebacker we used that as a normal rotation, guys who roll in and play. We average playing four guys at that position each and every game."

In other injury news, offensive lineman Amarius Mims has dressed out the past two weeks but has yet to play.

Mims is six weeks removed from his TightRope surgery and should be ready to play more of a role.

"He's much closer to being able to play like he wants to," Smart said. "We'll just have to see how he looks in practice this week and go from there."

As for tight end Brock Bowers, the All-American was not wearing a boot as he stood on the sideline for Saturday’s game against Missouri.

"He ran some Friday, and looked good," Smart said. "He's doing everything he can to get back as quick as he can."